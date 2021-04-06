A good three months after vaccinations against the coronavirus began in Baden-Württemberg, the family doctors come into play: They will also vaccinate from April – but the quantities of vaccines are manageable.

Berlin / Stuttgart – The most effective and therefore most important means in the fight against the coronavirus is vaccination. In Germany, however, the vaccination process is progressing rather slowly. That could change now: Since April 6, general practitioners have also been allowed to vaccinate against the virus. However, only a few doses of the vaccine are available to them for the time being. The allocation of appointments is different for general practitioners than in vaccination centers in Germany. As BW24 * reports, From now on, family doctors vaccinate in Baden-Württemberg: Dates, procedure, registration.

