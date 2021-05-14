The lack of raw material for the manufacture of doses against the coronavirus in Brazil threatens the continuity of the vaccination in the South American giant, where the rate of immunizations has plummeted by nearly 60% in two weeks.

The two vaccines against covid-19 that have been applied the most in the country are produced on Brazilian soil with raw materials from China, inputs that are already becoming scarce in the country.

The Institute Butantan, which has delivered 60% of doses for the vaccination campaign in Brazil, suspended from this Friday the production of the immunizer developed by chinese laboratory Sinovac, for lack of raw material that is produced in the Asian country.

Butantan is waiting for the Chinese government to authorize the export of a batch with 10,000 liters of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) – an input without which the vaccine cannot be produced in Brazil – and with which some 18 million would be manufactured dose.

Employees of the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, pack doses of CoronaVac vaccine, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac’s, in an image from January.

The latest reservations

According to the Institute, at least 3,000 liters of IFA were expected for this Saturday, but the date was not confirmed by the Chinese authorities.

This Friday 1.1 million doses were delivered, the last batch of vaccines produced by Butantan waiting for the arrival of inputs to be able to start production again.

“We don’t have any more supplies, we don’t have any more IFA for the production of vaccines,” said the governor of São Paulo, who called for the foreign ministry to resolve “diplomatic issues with China,” the object of some criticism from Bolsonaro.

However, the Minister of Health, Marcelo queiroga, ruled out on Friday that there is some kind of “diplomatic problem” with China that may hinder the supply of supplies for the local production of the vaccine.

In total, Butantan has delivered 47.2 million vaccines for immunization against covid-19 in Brazil, which corresponds to 60% of the almost 83 million immunizers used in the Vaccination Plan to date, according to data of the Ministry of Health.

Of the remaining 40%, the majority of doses correspond to those produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the largest center for scientific research in health in Latin America, attached to the Ministry of Health, which manufactures in the country the vaccine developed by AstraZéneca / Oxford University.

A smaller percentage includes vaccines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), through the initiative Covax and the 1.1 million doses from Pfizer, corresponding to the first batch of the 100 million vaccines purchased by Brazil.

Are other vaccines also at risk?

Fiocruz, which also produces vaccines for AstraZeneca / University of Oxford with raw material from China, confirmed on Thursday the arrival of a new batch of supplies from the Asian country on May 22 and another shipment, on May 29, which would ensure vaccines until the third week of that month.

As of April 30, Fiocruz had delivered 23.4 million doses produced in the country and another 4 million imported vaccines from India. So far in May, it completed 34.3 million doses, with the delivery this Friday of another 4.1 million.

Brazil bought thousands of doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, but at the same time produces those from two Chinese laboratories. Photo: AP

Although up to now Fiocruz has been working with inputs from China for its production, The total production of the vaccine is expected to begin this Saturday, preparing the raw material in the country, with which the first doses manufactured entirely in Brazil would be delivered in October.

A shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrives at the Campinas airport, in São Paulo, on April 29. Photo: REUTERS

The inoculation plan is stopped

With more than 430,000 deaths and 15.5 million infections, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. The South American giant is the second nation with the most deaths, behind the United States and the third in number of confirmed cases by covid, after the US and India.

Until now, 23.5% of Brazilians have received at least the first dose and only 11.6% already have the booster.

The rate of vaccination against covid-19 in Brazil was reduced by 57% in just two weeks, which took the country from fourth to sixth place among the nations that vaccinate the most daily in the world.

According to data from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford, the daily average of vaccination in the country went from 995,000 doses applied on April 29 to 429,000 on May 12.

Brazil negotiates for more doses

To face the situation, Brazil continues to negotiate immunizers abroad. The Ministry of Health has already confirmed the purchase of 100 million doses from Pfizer and the first million arrived at the end of April.

However, Brazil was able to count on the American immunizer since last December, but the government of Jair Bolsonaro ignored the proposal made by the pharmaceutical company in August to deliver 1.5 million vaccines last December, as confirmed this Thursday by the Bolivian Carlos Murillo, President of Pfizer for Latin America.

By María Angélica Troncoso, EFE agency

CB