Promote the prevention against shingles, a disease often underestimated but which causes pain and discomfort for a long time. It is the goal ofSan Giuseppe Moscati hospital in Avellino che organized one day of free administration of the vaccine, without the need to book. Tuesday 28 February – reports a note from the Company – from 8.30 to 16.30, all those belonging to the categories considered most at risk (over 65, even without pathologies, and people from 18 years of age with pathologies or frailties and their cohabitants) will be able to receive the first dose of the vaccine at the vaccination center of the hospital city (first floor, sector B) and also make an appointment for the administration of the second dose.

“The herpes zoster vaccine – explains Rossana Formate, head of the vaccination center of the Moscati company – is effective and safe. It is administered in two doses, two months apart from each other. It avoids serious consequences, from ‘hospitalization for even very severe pain, especially if they involve the ocular nerve”. Shingles is varicella zoster virus infection of one or more nerves. A painful rash is usually associated with the infection. It is estimated that one in ten people will have at least one episode of shingles in adulthood. Vaccination reduces the risk of developing the infection and is particularly recommended for the elderly.

“We are talking above all about the over 65s – continues Format – but the vaccine is also indicated in a younger population that has pathologies, such as diabetes, which exposes them more to the risk of a worsening of their health conditions which can also lead to hospitalization .