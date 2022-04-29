Morelia, Michoacán.- The vaccination day for adolescents and young people will begin over 12 years old against Covid-19, the second week of May in Michoacán, as announced by the Secretary of the State of Michoacanthe morning of Friday, May 29.

It will be with the drug Pfizer that the population over 12 years of age in the entity will be immunized, which, according to figures, is at least 200 thousand adolescents and young people between 12 and 17 years of age.

The strategy to be implemented is not yet available to carry out the vaccination, but it is foreseen, in a preliminary way, that vaccination modules will be installed outside the primary and secondary schools.

It will be in the next few days that the doses of the drug Pfizer arrive in Michoacán, and when that happens, that’s when the State Vaccination Council, will decide which is the most appropriate strategy to immunize said group.

Although it is recognized that it will be the second week of May, when I started the process of immunization of young people, the exact date is not yet availableThis is due to the fact that the shipment processes for vaccine shipments may vary.

Let us remember that the Health authorities, at the federal level, invite vaccination arguing that it is the best strategy to reduce fatalities and serious illness from contracting the disease.