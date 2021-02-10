Let’s start by remembering a time that the under 20s can’t know. A time when the statistical and cartographic data produced by each nation-state were treasured by them and for them as an instrument of power, far from the people. For a long time, in fact, many cards and data were protected by defense secrecy and often, moreover, in the hands of the Ministry of the Armed Forces. Fortunately, that time is over. Today, an impressive mass of statistical data is available online under a free license.

The gate data.gouv contains close to 200,000 resources accessible by everyone at any time. We can also think of the project OpenStreet Map which aims to constitute a free geographic database on a global scale, thus forming a real alternative to Google Maps. Or the IGN, which has just made all its public data relating to topography and relief free and free. In short, the liberation of data, their pooling, is a vast international movement which goes in the direction of progress, knowledge and democracy. Communism already there, one might say. Also, to produce this map, it was easy to have access to vaccination data by age group and by department since the data is put online daily by Public Health France. The map will therefore also update itself automatically as the data is published. Do not hesitate to revisit this page in the days or in the weeks to come.

Yet if this movement ofOpen Data seems obvious to the greatest number – who would indeed accept that the figures of the deaths of the Covid are not accessible to the citizens? – this logic of pooling comes up against the wall of money in other areas. Thus, the doses of vaccines shown on this map are, for their part, subject to patents. Patents whose main function is to make a profit. Pfizer for example, foresees a margin of 4 billion for its anti-Covid vaccine in 2021. A colossal sum. But beyond this objective of enriching shareholders, this patenting of vaccines also has another very concrete consequence. By preventing the manufacture of vaccines from taking place on competing production lines, patents waste a lot of humanity’s time. Because by privatizing scientific knowledge that it would nevertheless be useful to share, big pharma privileges profit and not human lives: a crazy logic and totally irresponsible in the face of the global health issues that we know. Because while some are raising dollars, we are wasting time. A simple little calculation shows that, if vaccination in France continues at the rate of the last 20 days, 70% of the population (ie the rate recommended by the WHO) could be vaccinated, with two doses per person, in 1268 days. That is to say, not before July 28, 2024… We will therefore have to accelerate. And what to say when we look at the vaccination at international level ? With less than 250 million doses administered worldwide to date, it is actually a small number of states that have actually started a vaccination campaign. By organizing scarcity, Big Pharma distributes vaccines around the world to those who can pay and deprive others of them. Pure financial logic …

We can therefore only be angry when we see that science has achieved the feat of manufacturing several effective vaccines against this disease in record time, but that this knowledge, failing to be shared, will not benefit everyone. . Through this singular example, it is indeed the question of going beyond capitalism that is raised in an acute manner. The stock market or life, a real choice of civilization.

How to read this card?

On this map, two pieces of information are mapped simultaneously. The area of ​​the circles represents the number of doses administered in each department since the start of the vaccination campaign. Their color makes it possible to interpret this value with regard to the population of the department for a given age group. The departments tinted in red / orange are those where the vaccination rate is lower than the median. The departments in green are those where it is higher than the median. This opposition thus makes it possible to compare the departments with each other, to visualize those which are ahead and those which are behind compared to the general rhythm. Note that this type of map only makes sense when the data is selected by age group. Indeed, since vaccination begins with the elderly, the departments in green will be those in which more elderly people live. So beware of bad interpretations.

On the right of the map, the syringe-shaped graphic provides access to information for each department, as soon as you hover the circles with the mouse. This gives access to the population of the department for a given age group, to the number of doses of vaccine administered, and to the ratio between these two values ​​expressed as a percentage. The syringe will be completely filled as soon as this ratio reaches the value 200%, that is to say when the entire age group has received two doses of vaccine.

NB: The median is the value that separates the departments into 2 equal parts. Half on one side, the other half on the other

Nicolas lambert is a research engineer at the CNRS in geographic information sciences at RIATE: https://riate.cnrs.fr. He is a communist activist and member of the Migreurop network. He also animates a blog , “neocartographic notebook”, and is very active on social networks under the nickname “cartographer inset”. Each month, he presents us with one or more cards accompanied by a commentary to help us understand and apprehend differently a piece of information, a social issue or a debate. Nicolas Lambert has participated in the realization of several works such as Atlas of Europe in the world (2008), Atlas of migrants in Europe (2009, 2012, 2017), the Cartography Manual (2016, published in English in 2020) and Mad Maps (2019). He teaches cartography at the University of Paris. Find here all the interactive maps he produced for Humanity.

