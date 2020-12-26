Vaccines against Covid-19 have arrived in Italy, and are already being watched very closely. The army is there to lend a hand and protect the convoys. The first vaccinations will take place on Sunday, December 27, in Italy and throughout Europe. As soon as they crossed the border, the black van filled with the first 9,750 doses of vaccine was escorted by riflemen.

The convoy takes the direction of Rome, and the military base of Pratica di Mare. This is where five planes will depart, two from the Air Force, two from the Army and one from the Navy, to reach the most distant destinations, less than 300 km away. In all, 60 vehicles and 250 soldiers will escort the vans. Maximum security, says Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini: “All our armed forces are there to transport the vaccines. From the start they are ready and know what they have to do: something concrete, few words but a lot of commitment and work.”

By Sunday morning, the 21 main sites in each region will have received their vaccines and it is at 8 am Sunday at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome that the first Italian will be vaccinated. She’s a nurse, her name is Claudia Alivernini: “I am proud to represent all the healthcare workers who have been on the front line during this pandemic like me.”

“Getting vaccinated is really an act of love and responsibility for the community.” Claudia Alivernini, nurse in Rome

The second distribution phase is due to start at the end of January. Eleven planes, 73 helicopters and 360 military vehicles will ensure vaccine safety. Italy is the fifth country most affected by the coronavirus in the number of deaths.