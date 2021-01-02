The British decision is surprising. While the vaccination campaign is in full swing across the Channel, the British regulator gave the green light, Wednesday, December 30, to the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, even offering the possibility of administering the second dose up to 12 weeks after the premiere. This upwardly revised deadline received a favorable opinion from an advisory committee of independent experts, while the British manufacturer provides for an interval of four weeks in its protocol.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, already on the market since December, is also affected by these extended delays: up to three months between the first and second injection, according to the revised national protocol. Initially, this duration was 21 days, with a simple tolerance of 28 days. “for operational reasons”, explained thepublic health agency (document in English). Franceinfo explains this change of course by answering four questions.

1 Why did the UK decide to extend the time between the two injections?

“This will allow us to vaccinate more people [avec une première dose], and also to vaccinate them faster “, justified the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, whose country is today delivered to a galloping variant of Sars-CoV-2. According to him, better a dose than no dose at all. The objective here is to put the brakes on the epidemic with a large-scale “first round”. But if the United Kingdom is at the top of many rankings, with nearly a million people already affected since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 8, the shortage is still starting to emerge, which raises questions about the country’s capacities to guarantee the “second round” for the population.

In order to obtain time to secure supplies, the British experts therefore chose to extend the time between the two injections. They ensure that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers protection for at least three months, starting from the 22nd day after the first injection.

The choice of the time between two doses is an important point in clinical trials – it is traditionally determined during phase 1 – and several hypotheses have also been tested by Pfizer and BioNTech, according to the protocol published by the manufacturers (PDF in English). Suffice to say that the decision of the British authorities was freshly welcomed by the American pharmaceutical group. In a press release, the latter recalls that there is no “no data to show that protection after the first dose [de son vaccin] is maintained after 21 days “.

2 Is there any data on the effectiveness of a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine?

In addition to the duration of protection after a single dose, there is the question of the effectiveness of this single first dose against the virus. In the case of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, this is estimated at 52%, according to the latest study published. in the New England Journal of Medicine (article in English), and even 70% depending on the manufacturer. This rate reaches 91% in the week following the administration of the second dose and 95% thereafter. At this stage, it is unclear whether the efficacy of the vaccine achieves such results with a second, later injection.

Across the Channel, this decision also raises concerns for those most vulnerable to the virus. “It is clearly unfair to try now to postpone the appointments of tens of thousands of our most at risk patients”, was particularly indignant in a press release (in English) the British Medical Association. The union adds that re-enrolling patients in three months will cause “significant logistical problems” and claims “a scientifically validated justification “ of the new government approach.

The chief medical officers of Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England seem to have settled the debate. In a letter addressed to healthcare professionals (content in English) on Thursday, they believe that the first dose is especially important for effectiveness, and the second for the duration of protection.

“A model where you can vaccinate twice as many people in the next two to three months is obviously much more preferable in terms of public health than one where you vaccinate half the number but with slightly better protection.” The chief medical officers of Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England in an open letter to healthcare professionals

3 Is the UK going to “mix” vaccine doses?

Another point was also adopted, more discreetly. The United Kingdom now allows (PDF in English) – exceptionally and in the event of a shortage – recourse to a second dose from a vaccine other than that used during the first injection. The UK authorities justify their choice by pointing out the similarities between Pfizer’s RNA vaccine and AstraZeneca’s viral vector vaccine, both of which aim to trigger the production of the antigen (the S protein) in the cells of the person vaccinated. .

Certainly, certain vaccines are sometimes interchangeable, but there is nothing to indicate that the same is true with these products directed against Covid-19. “There is not the slightest data on this point”, reacted John Moore, professor of immunology at the American University of Cornell, in the New York Times (article in English). According to him, British officials seem “having completely given up on science and just trying to find a way out in this mess”. This hybrid vaccine approach is “premature”, also judge Saad Omer, vaccine expert at Yale University, also quoted in the American daily.

4 Will France adopt the same strategy or respect the protocols?

The UK case is not isolated. Thomas Mertens, chairman of the German Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), believes that protection is already good after the first dose, report it Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (article in German). “If you give the second vaccination later, you could actually double the vaccination capacity with the first batches”, he explains, while evoking a “difficult decision”. In Quebec, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has decided to use all stocks as they are delivered. Confident in the solidity of future supplies, the authorities estimate that he is “no longer necessary to keep the second dose in reserve”.

For the moment, however, there is no question in France of modifying the protocols used during clinical trials. Contacted by franceinfo, the Ministry of Health made it clear that it would comply with the recommendations of Pfizer and BioNTech, with two doses administered three weeks apart. After the injection of a first dose to a patient, the second is in a way “reserved” for him in a storage center for three weeks. This ensures complete vaccination of the patient, even in the event of a possible supply disruption.

While European states seem to be in a race against time which sometimes turns into competition, it should perhaps be remembered that a vaccination is only complete after the administration of two doses, according to a well-defined protocol. . In the United Kingdom, future massive deliveries may help to end these debates. From mid-January, according to information from Times (article in English for subscribers), London could receive two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each week.