This Saturday (29), the basic health units (UBSs) and Integrated Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs/Integrated UBSs) in the city of São Paulo will be open for vaccination against covid-19. According to the prefecture, the first and second doses will be applied, in addition to the additional dose.

Tomorrow (30), vaccination continues only at some stations installed in partner pharmacies on Avenida Paulista (at numbers 2371 and 266) and in Buenos Aires, Guarapiranga, Carmo, Villa-Lobos, Independência and Youth parks. In these places, vaccination is exclusive to adolescents and adults: children aged between 5 and 11 are not being vaccinated.

As of Monday (31), vaccination will take place again in megaposts and drive-thrus, from 8 am to 5 pm, exclusively for the public over 12 years old; and at the Integrated UBSs and AMAs/UBSs, from 7 am to 7 pm, including children.

The list of posts and more information about vaccination in the city of São Paulo can be consulted at site Sampa vaccine.

