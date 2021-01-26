The issue of the availability of vaccines against Covid-19 on the African continent brings back bad memories to public health experts who hope they will be “as soon as possible” as infections accelerate. The peak of the first wave, in July 2020, was exceeded in December of the same year, with more than three million cases listed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The sense of urgency not to leave Africa behind is an overwhelming burden that we all carry on a daily basis. We vividly remember the times of HIV and AIDS when Africa was left behind.” , Thabani Maphosa, executive director of country programs for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, said at the weekly press conference of the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa on January 21, 2020.

The Alliance’s objective, said Thabani Maphosa, is to “deliver two billion doses of vaccine in 2021” within the framework of Covax, an initiative to ensure equitable access to vaccines for the poorest countries. So, “eIn Africa, the coalition is committed to vaccinating at least 20% of the population by the end of 2021 by providing a maximum of 600 million doses, on a basis of two doses per individual, distributed in phases. Initially, 30 million doses are expected to start shipping to countries by March, with the goal of covering 3% of the population with priority given to health professionals and other priority groups. , says the WHO regional office for Africa.

According to the UN agency, on the African continent, “Guinea is the only low-income nation to provide vaccines and, to date, these have been administered to only 25 people. Seychelles, a high-income country, is the only one on the continent to have launched a national vaccination campaign. Failing to have been able to obtain a consensus in order to make the vaccine against the Covid a global public good, the WHO insists today on the need “of global solidarity”.

“Us first, not me first: this is the only way to end the pandemic. The hoarding of vaccines will only prolong the ordeal and delay the recovery of Africa as well as that of the whole world. , said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“It would be deeply unfair if the most vulnerable Africans were forced to wait for vaccines when populations at lower risk in rich countries were protected.” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa WHO

At the Davos World Economic Summit, which is being held in a virtual format this year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has also stepped up to the plate. “The rich countries of the world monopolize these vaccines. We call on them to make available the excess doses ordered and hoarded”, he said on January 26, 2020 via a video message from Pretoria to the Davos summit, reports AFP.

The African continent, which intends to vaccinate 60% of its population, has made arrangements outside of international support to ensure its vaccine supply. Thus, at the initiative of the Africa CDC, the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention which depends on the African Union (AU), the 55 member states of the organization can pre-order on a dedicated site. The vaccines concerned are those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (forthcoming). The AU succeeded in securing a total of 270 million doses.

According to the agency Reuters which is based on a document of theAfrican Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in charge of financing part of the vaccine purchases, the prices of these doses vary between 3 (about 2.5 euros) and 10 dollars (a little over 8 euros). The most affordable vaccine being the one developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory and the University of Oxford.

Its cost, storage conditions – classic cold chain – and the fact that it is the only vaccine that has been tested on the continent, particularly in South Africa, makes it an attractive candidate. However, the price cannot be a decisive criterion for African states, underlines the Dr Richard Mihigo, Immunization Program and Vaccine Development Coordinator at the regional office ofWHO for Africa.

The price is certainly “a very important factor in the vaccine procurement policy. But it is extremely important to look at other parameters such as (…) safety and efficiency. ” Or simply the availability. And the expert to add : “It is true that the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca presents some rather interesting features for national vaccination programs. But it is important that we can remain open to other vaccine candidates which could eventually (…) almost fulfill the same conditions. “

Especially since the price of the AstraZeneca vaccine is already fluctuating while the laboratory ensured last November at AFP, report The Guardian, that the price of the dose would be 2.5 euros (3 dollars) “in order to be able to provide this vaccine to the widest possible population, under the most equitable conditions of access possible”. South Africa, hit hard by the pandemic, is already paying the price of the law of the market. To ensure delivery by the Serum Institute of India of at least a million and a half doses in January and February, it will pay the full price: 5.25 dollars (4.32 euros). This represents nearly 2.5 times more than the price applied to European countries, i.e. 1.78 euros according to a published tweet by mistake by a Belgian minister. According to The Guardian, South Africa would be penalized for not having participated in the development of a vaccine which has nevertheless been the subject of a clinical trial on its territory. Solicited by Fortune to explain the pricing applied to South Africa, the Serum Institute of India referred the newspaper to AstraZeneca who reacted by reaffirming their commitment to put the vaccine “available to as many countries as possible and without any profit during the pandemic period”.

Covax, bilateral agreement, or even continental program, Africans are casting a wide net to ensure the vaccination of their populations. Several countries have recently announced the start of their campaign for the coming months. Mali plans to launch its own in April. Côte d’Ivoire is awaiting 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the delivery of which has been delayed, for a campaign that would begin “during March” 2021.

In the meantime, WHO recommends that African countries prepare to administer the vaccines as soon as they become available. Experts are also counting on the media to sensitize public opinion, polluted by disinformation since the start of the pandemic, to the benefits of vaccination.