The coronavirus advances in Venezuela. This Thursday was the day that registered the most cases and deaths from Covid since the start of the pandemic. And the plans vaccination they fall behind, caught up in a political struggle.

On Wednesday, it registered a daily record with 1,348 infections and 13 deaths, according to the executive vice president. They were the highest figures in 24 hours from the start of the pandemic. And these are the official figures, questioned by the opposition and by independent organizations. The reality could be even worse.

The Brazilian variant, apparently more contagious, has already arrived in the country. In the capital, Caracas, public and private hospitals are overcrowded.

Even with the advent of Russian vaccines Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm, a large part of the population has not been vaccinated. The delay has generated a number of complaints to the government.

Venezuela is one of the most lagging countries in the region in immunizing the population against Covid-19. This is largely due to the political dispute between Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro.

Vaccines for officials

In March, Venezuela received thousands of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. However, in the order of priorities were political leaders, including Nicolás Maduro himself, and members of the country’s armed forces.

According to the Venezuelan Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, some 98,000 health professionals have already been immunized in the country.

This delay has led Ana Rosario Contreras, president of the Caracas Nursing College, to encourage health workers to demonstrate so that everyone gets vaccinated. Among those killed by Covid in Venezuela there are more than 400 medical workers.

The acquisition of doses by Covax, a coalition of at least 165 countries to guarantee equal access to a vaccine that works, could speed up immunization in Venezuela.

But political turmoil has delayed the purchase of vaccines with the system. The political struggle between the Chavista government and the opposition has had direct consequences in the change of the board of directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Venezuela.

Unofficial information indicates that the Maduro government demanded the departure of Paollo Baladelli, former director of PAHO in Caracas.

He was negotiating with the National Technical Office for access to the Covax system. In addition to the acquisition of immunizers, the Paollo Baladelli administration, together with the Office and part of the scientific society, organized a national immunization plan.

The National Technical Board is made up of parliamentarians elected for the 2015-2020 period, in which, among other opponents, is Juan Guaidó. Dozens of countries continue to consider Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela.

Maduro rejects the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Table chaired by Guaidó came to approve some 18 million dollars as part of the financing of the Covax system, which would bring to the country the vaccines that the AstraZeneca laboratory develops with the University of Oxford.

Guaidó, who is recovering from Covid-19, said that “Venezuela urgently needs the vaccine, and the Covax system is the best approach for an impartial and balanced distribution of vaccines and without any discrimination.”

Before the replacement of Baladelli by Gerardo de Cosío, the government of Maduro vetoed the entry and use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Venezuela on the grounds that it causes side effects.

With the resources under the tutelage of Juan Guaidó and unable to pay for access to the Covax mechanism, Maduro launched the “oil for vaccines” campaign last Sunday. This would be the way to reduce the immunizer dose deficit. Even so, the Covax system would only cover 20% of the doses that the country needs.

“We will not bring to Venezuela any vaccine that is causing havoc in the world. We will only bring those that are scientifically evaluated in our country as safe,” said Maduro.

New Russian and Chinese vaccines

In the search for alternatives to the Covax and AstraZeneca system, Venezuela received a shipment on Tuesday with 750,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines.

During the reception of Yuri Borisov, the vice president of Russia, who is in Caracas to review hundreds of agreements with the government, Maduro reported that Venezuela has acquired “a new 100% powerful, effective and safe vaccine, which is the second Russian vaccine. , EpiVacCorona “.

According to Maduro, the next to be vaccinated are adults over 60 years of age and people who have a disease that makes them more vulnerable to covid-19.

