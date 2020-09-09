Vaccination might be carried out in two phases: first, the primary part of the vaccine might be administered to the volunteers, and after 21 days – the second. The parts differ within the lively substances included of their composition – that is finished to reinforce the physique’s immune protection.

Rakova additionally famous a rise within the variety of individuals wishing to be vaccinated in opposition to coronavirus. Greater than 35 thousand Muscovites have already submitted functions.

Sputnik V is the world’s first vaccine in opposition to coronavirus, introduced on August 11 by President Vladimir Putin. Manufacturing was launched on August 15, on September 8, the Ministry of Well being introduced that the primary batch of Sputnik V was launched into civil circulation. The primary to be vaccinated might be medical doctors and residents from the chance group, mass vaccination of Russians will start round mid-September.

In parallel, Russia is growing second vaccine, “EpiVacCorona”, that is finished by the “Vector” middle.

Earlier it was reported that the Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was vaccinated in opposition to the coronavirus. “With a purpose to give tone to my colleagues, to make certain myself that now we have opened a window of alternative on this scenario, that we actually have a very good home vaccine in Russia, I made a decision to get vaccinated, colleagues from the institute allowed me to do that, and I’ve gone by, as they are saying, virtually half of your entire huge stage, “Sobyanin stated, stressing that he feels advantageous after vaccination.

