D.The Erlangen-based virologist Klaus Überla, member of the Standing Vaccination Commission of the Robert Koch Institute, warns Germans not to misjudge the side effects of the Covid vaccine. “We tend to suspect a causal relationship with events that occur in rapid succession,” Überla told the FAS

If people feel bad after a meal, they assumed it was the food. Every week, seven out of 100,000 people in Germany would have a stroke. If this occurs among vaccinated people, some might think that the vaccine is to blame.

“All the stories of vaccine skeptics are based on such isolated cases of side effects. They are then refuted in painstaking scientific work over many years. But no one is listening anymore and they keep in mind: Vaccinations are dangerous. ”In reality, they are not, and the Covid vaccine also works against the new variant from Great Britain.

According to Gernot Marx from the German Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, the rare but possible side effects are harmless. He speaks of a rash, reddening of the skin, chills, fever, muscle and joint pain and swelling of lymph nodes. “They are a good sign that the immune system is reacting.” It is still unclear whether a person who has been vaccinated can transmit the virus.

Will citizens rush to report side effects?

To prevent rumors, Überla demands good documentation. Anonymous data is recorded from each vaccinated person, age, gender, district, vaccination serum, and reported to the Robert Koch Institute. For side effects, the federal government has set up the website Nebenffekt.bund.de and developed a mobile phone app in which vaccinated people report.

Überla is not sure whether the data in the mobile phone app is meaningful. If citizens report something prematurely at the push of a button, that would not be comparable to the average of the population, which is objectively recorded.



Marx hopes that there will be a high willingness to vaccinate so that the goal of herd immunity can be achieved. Fifty to sixty million Germans have to get vaccinated for this. Überla even considers an early end to the contact restrictions possible.

“When we have vaccinated a large number of high-risk patients, politicians have to decide whether drastic measures to reduce contact can still be justified. We would then have prevented a large part of the serious Covid courses and deaths. The risk of an overload of medical care would have decreased significantly, ”he said. “It would be a great achievement if we could prevent seventy to eighty percent of deaths in April by vaccinating twenty percent of the population.”

The federal and state governments are satisfied with their preparations for the largest vaccination campaign in history. This was the result of a survey by the FAS among all state governments and the Federal Ministry of Health. Vaccinations begin on Sunday, mostly with mobile teams in homes and hospitals. The vaccination centers remain closed in many places because too little vaccine is available.

The Länder reserve a second dose for each vaccinated person, which is given after three weeks. “We are currently assuming a smooth start,” says Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. “At the beginning it will certainly still jerk at one point or another. Processes have to get used to it first, ”says Baden-Württemberg.

Martin Terhardt, member of the Standing Vaccination Commission, says: “This is a great challenge, it will certainly jerk here and there. We are all doing this for the first time and we should all be aware of our responsibilities. “

Andrew Ullmann, himself an infectious disease specialist and member of the FDP Bundestag, says: “I build on a sensible error culture. Where something goes wrong, we have to quickly draw our conclusions and do better. ”Some federal states still have software problems in the vaccination centers.

The countries receive the vaccine depending on the population. Bremen receives a box with 4875 cans each week, North Rhine-Westphalia 29 boxes with 141,375 cans. That is in a paper marked as confidential, which the company Biontech presented to the health ministers this week.