Friedhelm Cario takes care of disaster control in Stendal. So far he has fought floods, now he is building the corona vaccination center.

The end of the pandemic begins here, among other places: in a former kindergarten, somewhat hidden behind a row of houses on the outskirts of Stendal, Saxony-Anhalt. The white low-rise building was still in the dark when Friedhelm Cario and his vaccination team met on Tuesday after Christmas to discuss the upcoming deployment in a retirement home.

Four paramedics from the Johanniter, a paramedic from the German Red Cross (DRK), a pharmacist, two IT employees from the district administrator and Cario are present. The 59-year-old is actually head of the district emergency readiness at the DRK and in this function also disaster control officer. But for the coming months he will take on a job that didn’t even exist a few days ago. Cario is the head of the Stendal vaccination center.

Around 440 such vaccination centers have been set up in Germany in the past few weeks. In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, those people who need protection most urgently or who are exposed to a particularly high risk of infection are to be vaccinated.

Because this mainly affects old people and nursing staff and because appointments for the vaccination centers are still being set up in most federal states, vaccinations do not initially start here, but on site in the care and senior citizens’ facilities, carried out by mobile vaccination teams.

Many districts and cities do not yet allow media visits to the vaccination centers – not to mention accompanying the vaccination teams to the retirement homes. In Stendal you can at least – in compliance with the hygiene regulations – be present during the preparations of the vaccination teams and get an idea of ​​the structure of the center.

Because Cario and his team already have enough to do: There are 26 old people’s and nursing homes in the Stendal district. Each one has to be approached twice in the coming weeks, as the vaccination has to be repeated after about three weeks.

It is tense but not hectic on this Tuesday morning. A kind of pop-up office was built in one of the rooms of the former kindergarten. A couple of cupboards, two tables, two computers, in the middle a printer on a metal cart. Lists are passed around, the senior facilities to be approached are called again. First finding of the day: The vaccination team can only drive to one of the two planned facilities today. In the second retirement home, only three consents could be obtained from the residents so far.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that people are not ready to vaccinate,” Cario explains in a calm voice. Many residents could no longer sign the consent themselves, the nursing home must first contact the legal guardian, which could take some time.

What this is actually about is in a locked room in a special refrigerator. The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine arrives in powder form in small vials at the vaccination centers and must be stored at at least minus 70 degrees Celsius. A security service secures the building day and night. Sodium chloride must be added to the powder on site. You can take six vaccine doses from each bottle.

In medical uniform and with gloves, Cario counts the required amount for today’s mission. He has 116 consents for the retirement home in Seehausen, north of Stendal. That makes 20 bottles for today’s use, which the pharmacist stows together with ice packs in a shoulder bag for transport.

Meanwhile, the four Johanniter paramedics can be tested for Covid-19 with a rapid test. If one is positive, you have to cancel the assignment. When the pharmacist’s test is negative too, the five set off for Seehausen. They are supported on site by a doctor who gives the injection.

Cario uses the short time of rest to take a couple of puffs on the e-cigarette outside. You can see the marks left by his mouth and nose mask and the tiredness. Only in mid-December did he find out that he should be responsible for setting up the vaccination center. That’s okay, that’s what the Red Cross is there for, says Cario. But he also says: “This is a bureaucratic nightmare.”

Processes change constantly

In addition to the shortage of time and vaccines, the documentation of the vaccination gives Cario and his colleagues a headache. The vaccination center must archive the consent form and the information sheet for everyone who is vaccinated. In addition, details of the vaccination must be documented.

What pre-existing illnesses are there, what part of the body was the injection into, did you experience symptoms after the vaccination? Cario shows a well-filled Leitz folder. “That is just from the 159 vaccinations yesterday.” His employees also enter some data digitally. Since the technology is not yet fully up and running, both analogue and digital work are currently being used.

Friedhelm Cario is used to crises. The Elbe and Havel flow through the Stendal district, it has already managed many flood disasters. You often reached your limits, the situations were constantly changing. “But you always knew what to do.” In this crisis fight it is the other way around. The task – vaccinating as many people as possible – always remains the same. But the procedure and the processes changed almost every minute, says Cario.

It was only this morning that the Robert Koch Institute decided that six vaccine doses can now be drawn from one vial containing the active ingredient instead of the previous five. On the one hand, this is good because it increases the number of scarce vaccine doses suddenly by a fifth. On the other hand, Cario urgently needs more vaccination accessories – cannula, swabs, plasters. If you ask him whether he shares the criticism that Germany has not obtained enough vaccine so far, he just shrugs his shoulders. “We couldn’t have messed up much more with the resources at the moment anyway.”

After all, the Impfstrasse in its center is as good as finished. Registration, two waiting rooms, two doctor’s rooms, a relaxation room for observation after the vaccination and check-out. Everything is pretty sparse – apart from the paper flowers and murals of the children who were once looked after here – but almost ready for action. The upholstered chairs still have to be replaced because they cannot be disinfected, says Cario. Then it can go.

At the moment, no one can say when it will actually happen. At a press conference in the District Office, which takes place on the same day, Sebastian Stoll, Deputy District Administrator, confirms that appointments should be organized via the number of the medical on-call service of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. There is already a corresponding selection option under 116 117. However, it is still unclear who should process the large number of calls.

The organization of the vaccination centers and the scheduling of appointments is a matter of the state. Unlike the distribution of the vaccine. After the district of Stendal was allocated 490 vaccine doses on December 26th, Stoll is now expecting a delivery in the four-digit range for the next few days. That could be enough for the first vaccination of the rest of the senior and care facilities – if they can vaccinate there at all.

According to the previous guidelines, vaccination may only take place in facilities that have no cases of infection. In Stendal, with a 7-day incidence of over 250, this is just seven out of 26. You should check whether you can also proceed by house or ward, says Stoll.

It must also be clarified how people who cannot reach the vaccination center themselves and who do not live in care facilities should be vaccinated.

The mobile vaccination team returned from their assignment in Seehausen shortly after 4 p.m. Cario calls everyone together for a short feedback discussion. The team is more dissatisfied than the day before – which is mainly due to the fact that many residents did not have their vaccination card with them. Cario’s employees had to issue a series of replacement confirmations. Still, they were able to give all 120 doses of vaccine in just under seven hours. The willingness to vaccinate both residents and nurses was very high.

An impression that Regine Roger-Knade, manager of the senior citizens’ home in Seehausen, confirmed on the phone a day later. “We are glad we were vaccinated,” she says. “That gives us a bit of security.” She attributes the high willingness to vaccinate of around 80 percent to a good educational work in her house. And also on a role model. Of course, she also had herself vaccinated.