ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

How is Germany getting on with vaccinations against Covid-19? First and second doses, the vaccine and vaccination progress in the regions: we update all the important figures on a daily basis.

The coronavirus * has been rampant all over the world for over a year. The solution is universal vaccination worldwide to end the pandemic.

In this article you will find all the relevant figures and data on vaccination progress in Germany.

In addition, we show the current seven-day incidence values ​​for Germany and Bavaria *, as well as all important data on the situation in Germany’s intensive care units.

Munich – The first people in Germany have been vaccinated against the corona virus since December *. But even months later, as the figures show, things are going sluggishly. How many people have currently been vaccinated in your federal state and how the corona vaccinations in Germany are going can be found in our daily updated maps and diagrams. You can find more details on all sources and our methodology in our transparency box at the end of the article.

Corona vaccination rates in Germany at the federal state level

What is it like in my state? In the following map of Germany you will find the vaccination numbers of all federal states. The more intense the green color, the higher the vaccination rate in a country comparison. By clicking on a federal state you will find the exact rate per 100 inhabitants as well as the absolute numbers of first and second vaccinations. This distinction is relevant as each person must be injected two doses for maximum protection. This applies at least to the vaccines from the manufacturers Biontech, Moderna and Astrazeneca * that have been approved in Germany up to now.

What percentage of the population should be vaccinated? The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) explains on its website that this question combines two aspects. On the one hand, it is about protecting the individual. For those who have been vaccinated, the personal risk of falling seriously ill with Covid-19 decreases. So from a personal perspective, vaccination is recommended. For society as a whole, there are models that assume that around 70 percent of the population would have to be immune to end the pandemic. What this means for the required vaccination rate is unclear.

“There is still a lack of detailed data on how effective the individual COVID-19 vaccines are and how long the vaccination protection lasts – this also affects what percentage of the population would have to be vaccinated in order to induce immunity in 70 percent of the population and thus contain the pandemic, “writes the BMG on its website Mit gegencorona.de. The RKI now speaks relatively vaguely of a “large part of the population” who should be vaccinated. The following graphic shows the proportion of the German population that has already received the first and second vaccination dose.

So far, four vaccines have been approved in Germany: These are the vaccines from Biontech * since December 21, 2020, Moderna since January 6, 2021, Astrazeneca since January 29 and Johnson & Johnson * since March 11. So far, only the vaccines from Biontech, Moderna * and Astrazeneca have been inoculated. These substances must be administered twice to be fully effective. Depending on the manufacturer, a minimum interval of 21 or 28 days is necessary, with a maximum of 42 days between the two vaccinations, as the RKI explains. The published vaccination numbers of the BMG show which vaccines have been administered. The following diagram shows the distribution.

Corona vaccination: tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of doses per day

Almost 24,000 people received the first dose on the first day of vaccination in Germany. Little by little, the vaccination centers and mobile vaccination teams were able to increase the capacity per day, as can be seen in the following diagram. It shows the daily inoculated doses since the start of vaccination at the end of December, broken down by first and second vaccination. The values ​​are averaged over seven days.

The items in this article update automatically. The time stamp shows the current data status. In addition to the current vaccination numbers, we as the data / interactive team of the Ippen digital network * provide current figures on the 7-day incidences in Germany and the occupancy of the intensive care beds. By Luisa Billmayer. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network