Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Biontech reports a breakthrough in the fight against pancreatic cancer. Your new vaccine could significantly reduce the risk of relapse.

Mainz – 90 percent of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer die within two years of diagnosis. Surgical removal and chemotherapy can improve the chances of survival. Nevertheless, the survival rate here is only around 20 percent. Different approaches to combat the Illness are being researched. A vaccine could offer hope in the near future.

The ten types of cancer with the lowest chances of survival View photo series

Biontech reports progress in the fight against pancreatic cancer. In a press release, the company announces current research results on the effectiveness of its vaccine candidate.

New vaccine could increase survival rates for pancreatic cancer

The results of the current studies are promising. The mRNA-based vaccine “Autogenic Cevumeran” was used in patients with surgically removed pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The three-year follow-up data show a sustained immune response and a reduced risk of relapse.

A vaccination now wants to declare war on pancreatic cancer. (Symbolic image) © Jochen Tack/Imago

“These new data are an early signal of the potential of our individualized mRNA-based cancer vaccine approach in this indication with unmet medical need,” explains Prof. Dr. Özlem Türeci, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Biontech. “The results suggest that our uridine-based mRNA-LPX technology can promote the activation of cytotoxic T cells and has the potential to eliminate residual tumor foci in early stages of disease, thereby delaying or preventing recurrence,” she adds added.

Cancer vaccine reduces risk of pancreatic cancer recurrence

In eight of 16 patients, an immune response through activated T cells was detected up to three years after vaccination. This is associated with a longer average survival time. 98 percent of the T cells induced by the active ingredient were formed after vaccination. Six of eight patients who had an immune response to the drug had no relapse three years after administration. Tumors recurred in seven of the eight patients who did not show an immune response to treatment during the study.

The vaccine is the main candidate of Biontech's mRNA-based cancer vaccine platform and is currently being investigated in three different studies. Its effect against colon cancer and melanoma is also being researched there. Other companies are also looking for possible vaccinations against cancer. (No)