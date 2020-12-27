The first regular vaccinations against Sars-CoV-2 have started in Germany. It all started with a 101-year-old woman in a senior citizen center. Health Minister Spahn was irritated by the early start of the vaccination.

In Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the vaccinations started one day before the official start. In a senior center, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla and around 40 other residents after her were vaccinated against the corona virus.

D.he largest vaccination campaign to date in Germany started earlier than planned. In a senior center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla and after her around 40 other residents were vaccinated against the corona virus on Saturday. Ten nurses were also immunized.

The start of the nationwide vaccination campaign was actually only planned for Sunday. The operator of the retirement home, Tobias Krüger, obviously didn’t want to lose any time. “Every day we wait is one day too many,” he said. The district office had previously asked him whether everything had been prepared in the home.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn was surprised by the vaccinations in Halberstadt. The minister is happy for the first corona vaccine in Germany, said his spokesman for the “Picture on sunday“. “However, we had agreed with all partner countries of the EU and with the 16 federal states to deliver to everyone on Saturday and to start the vaccinations together from Sunday.”

Vaccinations are to begin in all federal states on Sunday, and tens of thousands of vaccine doses were delivered on Saturday. They are distributed to vaccination centers and mobile teams by the responsible state authorities. First, people over the age of 80, as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk, should be immunized.

Two thirds of the residents get vaccinated

In the senior citizen center in Halberstadt in the Harz Mountains, two thirds of the 59 residents opted for the vaccination and a quarter of the 40 employees. Home manager Krüger was also among them. He thinks the vaccination makes sense. “But I also understand the concerns.” On January 15, ie in just under three weeks, the residents will receive the second vaccination. Only then will the full effect of the vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer be guaranteed.

also read Christmas in the care facility

Under the motto “Sleeves up”, the federal government is specifically promoting participation in the vaccination campaign. Experts estimate that around 60 to 70 percent of the German population would have to be vaccinated in order to stop the pandemic. “We want to vaccinate so many people that the virus no longer has a chance, in Germany and in Europe,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). Every vaccination more means fewer infections and fewer deaths. “If you take part, you save lives.”

1.3 million vaccine doses are to be delivered by the end of the year. By the end of March it should be over ten million. And in the middle of the year Spahn wants to be able to make an offer to everyone who wants to be vaccinated. The Minister of Health also prepared the population for the fact that, given the size of the campaign, things might not go right away. “It will jerk at one point or another, that’s completely normal.”