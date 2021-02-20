107 countries and regions in the world have given their residents more than 200 million doses of anti-corona virus vaccines, while the Group of Seven pledged to enhance the sharing of vaccines with poor countries.

Forty-five percent of vaccinations are done in the wealthy G7 countries that pledged Friday to share doses more equitably with the poorest countries. The population of the Group of Seven industrialized nations represents only 10 percent of the world’s population.

As of 10:00 GMT, 201 million 42,149 doses of vaccines had been given worldwide. But this number is less than the reality because two large countries, China and Russia, have not sent new data for about ten days.

And the seven countries (the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan) pledged on Friday to better distribute the doses with the poor countries.

And it announced the doubling of its collective support for vaccination against “Covid-19” to reach 7.5 billion dollars, especially through the “Kovacs” mechanism launched by the World Health Organization.

To date, 92 percent of the doses have been administered in “high” or “medium to high” (according to the World Bank’s classification), which have more than half of the world’s population (53 percent).

Of the 29 “low” income countries, only Guinea and Rwanda have begun vaccination. Israel is leading the world in terms of vaccination by a large margin, as about half of its population (49 percent) received at least a first dose. And 33 percent got a second dose to complete the vaccination.

In absolute numbers, the United States leads the way, using 59.6 million advanced doses on China (40.5 million as of February 9), Britain (17.5 million), India (10.7 million) and Israel (7.1 million).