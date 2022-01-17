Teachers and administrators in private schools expected the return of face-to-face education if the vaccination rates for students increased.

Doctors stressed the importance of children receiving the “Corona” vaccine to protect against severe symptoms, in the event of exposure to infection.

Updated statistics, issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge, showed that the number of students who received the “Covid-19” vaccine in private schools and partnership schools reached 121,394 students. The number of teachers and staff working in schools, who received the vaccine, reached 37,299 teachers and staff.

In detail, the statistics of the “Blue Schools” initiative of the Department of Education and Knowledge showed that 97% of teachers and employees in private schools and partnership schools in Abu Dhabi received vaccination, while the percentage of vaccinated students reached 44%.

The latest statistics showed that in 68.7% of schools, the percentage of students who have been vaccinated is still less than 50% of the number of students.

19.4% of schools achieved vaccination rates ranging between 50% and 54%, while 10.6% of schools achieved vaccination rates ranging between 65% and 84%.

In addition, 1.3% of the schools succeeded in achieving vaccination rates among their students of more than 85%.

Officials and teachers in private schools, Muhammad Salem, Ashraf Abdel Latif, Aisha Fathi, Sabah Al-Ahmad and Mayada Hassan, urged the students’ families to quickly vaccinate their children against the “Covid-19” virus to enhance their immunity, and contribute to the return of attendance education in schools during the coming period, noting He indicated that the continued drop in vaccination rates in schools is causing the continuation of the application of distance education, especially with the increase in cases of “Corona” in the whole world due to the rapidly spreading “Omicron” mutant.

They stressed that the provision of vaccinations for all student ages reflects the state’s interest in the health and safety of members of society, and its keenness to vaccinate the largest possible segment, which contributes to achieving acquired immunity, which enables students to return to the classroom as soon as possible.

They stressed that vaccinating the largest number of children will speed up the safe return to physical education in the classrooms and classrooms.

They pointed out that the vaccination of children has been available for more than a year and is approved and safe. There was no complaint about any student receiving the vaccination, and therefore there is no longer a reason for the students’ families to refrain from vaccinating their children, especially after vaccinations became a bet for a safe “realistic” return to schools.

Doctors, Mai Muhammad, Walaa Fayek, Osama Abu Al-Yazid and Ahmed Fikri, stressed the importance of vaccinating children against the “Covid-19” virus, noting that the state provides vaccines for children from the age of three years.

They stressed that vaccinating children reduces their chances of contracting the disease, which contributes to the return to normal life and the return of students to schools.

They stressed the safety of children’s vaccines available in the country, and that they meet all safety and security conditions for all target age groups, which requires parents of children to vaccinate them against “Covid-19” to preserve their health and safety, especially since the vaccine stimulates the immune system to produce antibiotics, and thus reduce the chances of infection with the virus, and reduce the risk in the event of infection.

They pointed out the need for students to adhere to maintaining precautionary measures, which include the use of personal protective equipment, not exchanging them with colleagues, avoiding shaking hands during greeting, and informing the educational facility if the student suffers from any chronic diseases, or immune deficiency. As for the emergence of symptoms of “Covid-19”, they called to notify the person responsible for health and safety at the school, to follow the specific procedures of the health authorities in the country.

• Providing vaccinations for all ages of students reflects the state’s interest in the health and safety of community members.

Vaccination of children with the “Covid-19” vaccine has been available in the country for more than a year.. It is approved and its safety is assured.

blue schools

The Department of Education and Knowledge has set four levels for classifying schools according to the Blue Schools Initiative by distinguishing them with four colors: orange, yellow, green and blue, based on vaccination. The percentage ranged between 50 and 64%, and “green” for schools in which the vaccination rate ranged between 65 and 84%, and “blue” for schools in which the vaccination rate reached 85% or above.

The department confirmed that schools that achieve the targeted vaccination rates obtain several advantages, including easing the requirements for physical separation, easing the requirements for masks, easing the school closure protocol, increasing class capacity, increasing the capacity of school buses, allowing school trips, resuming activities within the school campus, and resuming activities Extra-curricular activities, and allowing team sports, in addition to allowing the organization of sporting events inside and outside the school campus.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

