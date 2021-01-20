Government departments in Ras Al Khaimah have launched an initiative to vaccinate their employees with the Corona virus, based on the initiative launched by the Department of Human Resources in the Government of Ras Al Khaimah to vaccinate government departments employees and their families, to limit the spread of the virus.

The circular issued by the department, and “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of it, indicated that the department, in the last quarter of 2020, prepared an initiative to vaccinate “Covid-19” for Ras Al Khaimah government employees and their families, in accordance with the state’s health instructions, to limit the spread of the virus. And in order to keep pace with the state’s efforts to contain the virus.

The circular stated that government departments must restrict employees who wish to take the vaccination, and send their names to the human resources to take the necessary measures, as the anti-Corona virus vaccine has been provided to all members of society, in the places specified by the competent authorities, during the last period, and hopes of all employees Take advantage of the opportunity, and take the vaccine, to protect themselves and community members from infection with the Coronavirus.

The official in charge of external logistical support and field medical examination in the Ras Al Khaimah Medical District, Mahra Saray, told «Emirates Today» that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, represented in the Ras Al Khaimah Medical District, in cooperation with the mobile medical team, vaccinated 100 employees of the General Services Department. In Ras Al Khaimah, with the Corona virus vaccine, at the department’s headquarters.





