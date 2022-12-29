Most African children under the age of two are at risk of falling ill and dying from malaria. Over the past two decades, interventions such as insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and artemisinin-based combination therapies (one of the most effective drugs against malaria) have significantly reduced the global burden of malaria, but this The decline has been stagnant since 2017. In many areas of sub-Saharan Africa, cases are on the rise. Intermittent preventive treatment in the child population (IPTifor its acronym in English) and the recently recommended RTS,S/AS01 antimalarial vaccine, Mosquirix by its trade name, are two strategies to fight the disease that offer the opportunity to protect more minors, and in turn strengthen fragile health systems.

Developed more than 20 years ago, IPTi involves administering a preventative combination of sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine (SP) to children at the time they receive their essential inoculations — the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine. (DTaP), and measles dose—as part of the Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI). Diverse studieshave shown that this strategy reduces malaria cases by 30%, hospital admissions by 23%, and the incidence of anemia by 21%.

In October 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa, sparking renewed enthusiasm in the community involved in the fight against malaria, as it is a complementary tool to the basic package of preventive and diagnostic measures. If widely introduced, it could save tens of thousands of lives a year among young African children.

In 2010, the WHO recommended, through its immunization program, the use of preventive treatment in children in those areas of the sub-Saharan region where resistance to sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine is not high. However,only one African country, Sierra Leone, has incorporated the IPTi into its policies and put it into practice . Why the slow adoption of this strategy?

It could be due to a combination of several factors. On the one hand, the perception on the part of the researchers that the IPTi polytherapy has moderate efficacy. This is an idea based on the —unfounded— belief that a reduced effectiveness of its use as a treatment in clinical cases predicts the ineffectiveness of the drug also in preventing infections. On the other, the historical preference of the malaria community for vertical programs, instead of integrating their operations with other elements of the health system. Finally, the lack of political voice of the affected population, that is, vulnerable children.

A robust routine immunization program is a prerequisite for achieving and maintaining goals as ambitious as malaria elimination.

A new opportunity for the IPTi

However, in recent years, there are signs of a change in the malaria landscape that offer a new opportunity for the introduction and large-scale use of this life-saving tool. There are recent data showing that the sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine continues to show better results than other antimalarialsfor the prevention of the impact of the disease during pregnancy, and which continues to bea very effective combination for seasonal use.

In addition,WHO has recently updated its recommendations regarding the prevention of malaria among children. IPTi is now referred to as a “chemoprevention of perennial malaria transmission” (PMC) tool, a change in terminology that has resulted from a better understanding of when and where chemoprevention can be most effective. And that also encourages national disease control programs to expand access to IPTi/PMC and adapt its use at the local level.

There are recent data that show that sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine continues to present better results than other antimalarials for preventing the impact of the disease during pregnancy.

Following in the footsteps of Sierra Leone, Mozambique has recently announced the adoption of the IPTi/PMC as a national policy. In addition, major donors are funding several research projects on the widespread acceptance and use of this tool in eight African countries. Plans aimed at understanding the operational barriers, in such a way that more States of the continent can use this strategy of integration of health services and incorporate it into their regulations and practices.

ISGlobal is coordinating one of these ongoing projects and is working with the Ministries of Health of Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Togo, as well as other researchers, within the framework of the ProjectMULTIPLY. Funded by the European and Developing Countries Cooperation on Clinical Trials program (EDCTP3 , for its acronym in English) of the EU, this initiative is intended to assess the impact of the widespread use of the IPTi/PMC during the second year of life to protect children against illness. In addition to reducing cases of anemia, as well as mortality and morbidity in general. Clearly, both international donors and the malaria community appreciate the value of this strategy and understand the need to support its implementation at the national level.

Protect the most vulnerable

Both the IPTi/PMC and the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine are part of the Expanded Program of Immunizations(PAI), which was developed by the WHO in 1974 with the aim that all children receive essential vaccines through a simple program of child consultations. Since then, this plan has prevented millions of cases of different diseases (for example, measles, pneumonia and polio), and has also contributed to significant reductions in infant mortality since 1990. In addition, it has been used successfully to supply other products, such as vitamin A supplements and mosquito nets.

Based on current trends, 31 million children under the age of five will die between 2018 and 2030. This is the group most susceptible to illness globally. To advance the children’s health agenda, the global health community must acknowledge that the EPI be strengthened and supported as an integral part of the overall health system. It is time to move beyond the traditional debates on strategies to reinforce health programs.

This is even more evident in the context of global crises, such as the one resulting from the covid-19 pandemic, in which prioritization of investments and urgent action are necessary. Not only to reverse its negative consequences, but also to avoid exacerbating pre-pandemic trends, for example stagnating immunization coverage, rising malaria incidence, and slowing the reduction in deaths from the ailment.

A robust routine immunization program is an essential requirement to achieve and maintain objectives as ambitious as the elimination of the disease, the increase in immunization coverage or the introduction of new vaccines, all of which are necessary to achieve the health objectives of reducing the mortality and inequality exposed in the Sustainable Development Goals.

We have a safe, effective and cheap tool, the IPTi/PMC, as well as a routine immunization platform in operation in all malaria-endemic countries. It is time for the IPTi to reach more children and reduce the increase in cases and deaths from this disease. Also, the time has come to ensure that the routine immunization platform receives the attention it needs to optimize its ability to use existing tools, such as the IPTi and the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine. Let’s try not to lose another decade of preventing the impact of malaria in the most vulnerable group, the African child population.

Clara Menendez YAnna Lucas They are the director and coordinator, respectively, of the Maternal, Child and Reproductive Health Initiative of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the ‘laCaixa’ Foundation.

