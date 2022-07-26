from Laura Cuppini

The situation in the Southern hemisphere is worrying, with a resurgence of the flu that could also occur in Italy in the coming autumn and winter months

Right now the southern hemisphere, where winter, is experiencing a very active flu season which, together with Covid, puts a strain on health systems. we are likely to see a similar scenario in the Northern Hemisphere in the fall and winter. Hans Kluge, Director of the European Bureau ofWorld Health Organization (WHO) did not mince words to describe what awaits us and invited countries to act now to be ready for any waves of infections and hospitalizations in the cold months.

Recovery of the flu virus On the other hand in Italy, as in much of the world, the flu almost disappeared in the last two years, thanks also to the anti-Covid measures. During the coming winter, a turnaround could occur that would catch us unprepared from the immune point of view. In 2020 we witnessed a zeroing of the flu, which returned to peep out, together with the respiratory syncytial virus, in 2021 – he says Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor of general hygiene and preventive medicine at the University of Milan and medical director of IRCCS Galeazzi -. This year there is a resurgence of the flu virus: we are seeing it in Australia, where A / H3N2 is massively circulating. As for Italy, we can foresee a fairly “heavy” season, with 6-8 million cases of flu. To which the resumption of Covid will be added, against which we will probably have to think about an annual booster of the vaccine for the entire population, perhaps at the same time as the flu shot, which remains highly recommended especially for over 60s and frail people, including young children. Against Covid it could be useful to have an updated vaccine based on the new variants in circulation. US firm Moderna is working on a unique Covid and flu vaccine, which could be ready by the end of 2023. See also Covid today Italy, 107,240 infections and 94 deaths: July 7 bulletin

Procurement of vaccines The first information arriving from the Southern hemisphere is therefore worrying. The epidemiological data recorded in Australia and Argentina reveal an evident resurgence of the flu. there must be from the Regions a sufficient supply of vaccines and that an awareness campaign be launched. To say this are three scientific societies that have published a joint document: the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg), the Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and the Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti ). Flu prophylaxis risks being overshadowed by Covid, but it must absolutely not be underestimated – underlines Claudio Cricelli, president of Simg -. We need an incisive action that involves the population and institutions so that we are immediately equipped to protect ourselves with an in-depth vaccination campaign. The double inoculation, anti Covid and influenza, safe and importantas even the flu can generate very serious complications, adds Antonio Ferro, Siti president.

Double injection Simultaneously vaccinating against Covid and therefore influences a realistic hypothesis, especially if it will be necessary to protect yourself every year from the new variants of Sars-CoV-2. But double administration safe? A team of researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University in Atlanta tried to answer, with a study that was published in Jama Network Open

. According to the authors, simultaneous administration could significantly increase coverage, but be aware of possible adverse reactions. For this they collected self-reported data from 981,099 people aged 12 and overwho between September and May received both vaccines in the same session (anti Covid and flu mRna) or just the mRna and then described the side effects that occurred in the following seven days. See also 4 defibrillators have been donated to ICS Maugeri to families with genetic diseases

Increased (mild) reactions Among the participants, 92,000 (including 55,000 women) received both vaccines simultaneously. In the week following the injection, systemic side effects (i.e. not local but affecting the whole body) were reported by 36,000 of the 61,400 who had received Pfizer and flu and 21,000 of 30,600 who had received Moderna and flu. According to the authors, compared to the mRna vaccine alone, the double administration with the flu shot is associated with a significant increase (8% with Pfizer and 11% with Moderna) in reports in the week following vaccination. Reactions were generally mild and no serious problems occurred. The most frequently reported systemic effects are fatigue, headache and myalgia (muscle aches). Locally, pain at the injection site prevailed.

The comparison with the anti zoster The researchers explain that the results of the work are consistent with those of another study, now in phase 3, based on the Simultaneous administration of a herpes zoster vaccine and a quadrivalent flu shot. Participants 50 years of age and older who received concurrent vaccination reported systemic reactions more frequently (60.9%) than those who received shingles vaccine alone (52.1%) or just the flu (33.6%). In the United States, where the new study was conducted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended anti-Covid vaccination for all people aged 5 and over and guidelines indicate that Covid vaccines can be administered regardless of the timing of other vaccines. The authorization of the Food and Drug Administration for the anti Covid booster doses coincided with the recommended period for vaccination against the flu: this is why in many cases the two injections were carried out in a single session. See also Rare diseases, at Giffoni short on SMA 'Have you ever seen a unicorn?'

Inform patients In the comment published together with the study three doctors from Harvard Medical School in Boston (Hall, Stone, Ojikutu) write: The concomitant administration of the booster of the Covid vaccine and the flu could encourage the adoption of both vaccines, increasing protection against these preventable infectious diseases. Co-administration could also introduce efficiencies in currently overloaded healthcare settings. The reasons for the lack of confidence in vaccines are multiple and complex – reads the commentary article again -. Although reactions, local and systemic, are often mild and transienthowever, they can significantly affect the willingness to accept a vaccination. Informing people about potential side effects can therefore be crucial. In light of the data in the new study, doctors can tell patients that concomitant administration of the Covid booster and flu vaccine is safe and associated only with a slight increase in adverse events compared to the Covid vaccine alone.