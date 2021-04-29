ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

After the quarantine obligation for vaccinated and corona-recovered Swiss people was lifted, they storm the German retail trade at the borders.

Bad Säckingen – Switzerland is one step further than Germany when it comes to freedom for those who have been vaccinated. Vaccinated Swiss have been able to enter Germany without quarantine since last week. Those who have recovered from Corona will also benefit from the new rule. Since then, there has been a large number of Swiss day-trippers in the border areas who buy their groceries in cheaper Germany. Bad Säckingen and Ladenburg were overrun by Swiss last week. As BW24 * reports, Vaccinated Swiss flock to Germany en masse to go shopping.

Lidl and Kaufland: Long queues in front of markets are threatening because of the “federal emergency brake” (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.