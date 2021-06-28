Germany has refused to consider those vaccinated by Sputnik V vaccinated until the drug is approved in the European Union. This was stated by the representative of the press service of the Ministry of Health Sebastian Gulde, he is quoted by Interfax…

“In general, the situation is such that only those vaccines that are allowed in the EU are recognized,” he said in a conversation with reporters.

So far, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not allowed the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for circulation in the EU countries.

On June 25, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the union’s approval of the drug was in jeopardy, but did not explain why. The politician only concluded that the EU should point out to Moscow its “crimes”: cyberattacks, espionage, disinformation and violation of human rights. At the same time, EMA experts said that the delay was due solely to vaccine research.