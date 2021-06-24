The social network Odnoklassniki has launched the COVID-19 information center – a page that collects information about coronavirus and vaccination from the Unified Consulting Center of Rospotrebnadzor. According to a press release received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru, with the help of the information in the center, users will learn how to reduce the likelihood of coronavirus, facts about vaccines and the vaccination program.

The COVID-19 Clearinghouse page contains five main topics. OK users will be able to learn how to behave if a loved one is sick, and how to protect themselves from coronavirus infection. Visitors to this section will receive information on how to prepare for vaccination for people of different ages and where to get vaccinated.

Odnoklassniki also has a special frame with the inscription “I am vaccinated against COVID-19”, with which users can decorate their profile picture. When using the frame, the user’s updated avatar will be published in his friends’ feed with a link to the COVID-19 Information Center.

The social network continues to work with a news feed about coronavirus in the “Recommendations” section. Users can find out the latest news about the spread of infection, new restrictions or vaccinations from trusted sources: official groups of federal and regional media and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.