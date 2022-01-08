Home page world

The Omikron coronavirus variant is increasingly determining the incidence of infections in Germany as well. Booster vaccinations help against a severe course – you should pay attention to this with the booster.

Munich – Scientists and experts never tire of asking people to vaccinate. The booster vaccination is particularly effective against the Coronavirus variant Omikron. The third spade can greatly reduce the likelihood of a serious illness. According to the Berlin Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 35.1 million people in Germany – around 42.3 percent – have been vaccinated for the third time (as of January 8). Due to the current tense situation, the Standing Vaccination Commission (StiKo) recommends that people over the age of 18 get the booster vaccinations three months after the second vaccination. But what should you watch out for before and after vaccination?

Booster vaccination: Vaccination reaction still there

First of all, it should be emphasized that reactions similar to those after the first two doses can occur after the third vaccination. The most common vaccine reactions include pain and / or swelling at the injection site, nausea, headache, tiredness, body aches, vomiting, chills or fever. These complaints are usually short-lived and quickly disappear.

Even if the vaccination and its consequences can be very uncomfortable for a few hours, experts advise against taking pain medication. Petra Bracht, specialist in general and nutritional medicine, explains in an interview with Image: “They can weaken the immune response during the vaccination – and we definitely don’t want that.” Pain medication should also be avoided as a preventive measure in the run-up to the vaccination. Medicines that are taken daily must of course also be taken on the day of the vaccination.

Booster vaccination: No alcohol and fatty foods

Before the spades, the vaccinated person should also avoid alcohol and overly greasy food. Both of these stress the liver and rob the body of the energy it needs to process the vaccine. For the same reason, excessive physical exertion, such as exercise, should also be avoided. This also reduces the likelihood of developing myocarditis.

According to expert Bracht, a little exercise in the fresh air, for example a walk in nature, can be beneficial. This would release “healing, anti-inflammatory messenger substances”, as well as vitamin D, which produces the essential nutrients for the functioning of our immune system. Sufficient sleep and little stress naturally also boosts the immune response.