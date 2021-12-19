<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/06111633\/omicron-1-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/06111633\/omicron-1-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/06111633\/omicron-1-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/06111633\/omicron-1-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/06111633\/omicron-1-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/06111633\/omicron-1-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">This could indicate that the strain, identified by experts in South Africa, can bypass a person's immune system.<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: Bigstock<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Saturday (18) that preliminary data indicate that there is a reduction in immunity against the \u00d4micron variant of the new coronavirus among those who have a complete vaccination scheme (one or two doses) or who have contracted previously to Covid-19.<\/p><p>Although no categorical statement has been made, this could indicate that the strain, identified by experts in South Africa, can bypass a person's immune system.<\/p><p>"To date, there is little available and unreviewed evidence on the efficacy or effectiveness of the \u00d4micron vaccine," noted the WHO in an update of the information gathered on the topic.<\/p><p>According to the agency, the strongest evidence is about the advantage that the variant has in spreading, compared to the delta, as, in countries where local transmission has been detected, it is observed that cases double in a day and a half to three days.<\/p><p>WHO data show that \u00d4micron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of vaccinated population, but it is unclear whether this is due to evasion of immunity, faster transmission, or a combination of the two.<\/p><p>"Considering current data, it is possible that \u00d4micron will outperform delta in community transmission scenarios," the agency indicated.<\/p><p>So far, the variant has been detected in 89 countries and will have the threat clearly identified when experts answer questions about the level of transmissibility and how to respond to current vaccines and previous infection in protecting against new contagion, transmission, serious illness and death .<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Vaccinated #people #immunity #\u00d4micron #data
