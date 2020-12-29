Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his personal website that residents of the capital who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to travel free on public transport.

According to the mayor, we are talking about elderly Muscovites, students over the age of 18 and citizens with chronic diseases.

“The social cards belonging to them will be automatically unlocked 14 days after receiving the second component of the vaccine,” Sobyanin emphasized.

The head of the city noted that he often hears the question whether the residents of the capital who have been vaccinated will be exempted from the antiquated restrictions. Sobyanin noted that the risk of infecting someone or getting sick himself after undergoing the vaccination procedure is indeed reduced, so such citizens can gradually begin to return to normal life.