Vaccination is the most effective way to combat COVID-19, but getting punctured does not mean that all risks are overcome, not for yourself or for those around you. Scientific studies, which are progressing at the same rate as doses are inoculated, have not yet concluded that vaccinated people do not transmit the disease. In other words, those vaccinated are almost completely protected because the effectiveness of the formulas ranges from 76% of that of AstraZeneca to approximately 90% of those of Pfizer and Moderna, but there is a danger that they can contract the virus and although it does not take effect on them, if they can spread it to other people.

Therefore, the researchers insist on the need for those immunized to maintain safety measures (use of a mask, social distance, hand washing) at least until group immunity is achieved, something that will be achieved when 70% of the population is vaccinated.

Why don’t vaccines ensure the end of transmission? To find the answer, we must first investigate the different antibodies produced by the body and in this case, two are of primary interest: IgA, which are associated with mucous membranes, for example, nasal mucosa; and IgG, which are the most abundant and the ones that best protect against viruses and bacteria, explain at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)

“The vaccines that are currently approved and being administered to the population generate an IgG-type antibody response and basically prevent the development of severe forms of the disease. However, they do not prevent that, if we are exposed to the virus again, we can become infected, since they do not prevent the replication of the virus in the upper respiratory tract. For this, inhaled vaccines that generate immunity in the mucous membranes would be necessary, such as the one being developed by Dr. Luis Enjuanes in Madrid, ”says Carmen de Mendoza, professor in the Health Sciences Area of ​​the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) and researcher of the Medonline Research Group of this university.

Dr. José A. Navarro, member of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV), delves into this explanation. “From what we know so far, vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 induce the production of IgG antibodies that react quickly to foreign bodies and are confined in parts of our body that have no contact with the outside world, such as in muscles or blood. But to prevent the transmission of covid-19, other types of antibodies could play a more relevant role. The immune system that patrols mucosal surfaces that could have direct or indirect contact with the outside – nose, throat, lungs and digestive system – relies on IgA immunoglobulins, and we do not yet know to what extent commercialized vaccines trigger responses of IgA antibodies’.

Respiratory apparatus



Those who have had covid-19 do produce a large amount of specialized IgA antibodies that are located on the same surfaces of the respiratory system involved in the transmission of the virus, so it could be expected that “those who recover from the disease no longer they will spread the virus. ‘ But the same evidence does not exist with those vaccinated. ‘We do not yet know whether those with postvaccine IgG antibodies can similarly stop the replication of the virus in the respiratory system, and even if they did, it would be extremely difficult to predict whether that would mean that a person cannot transmit the disease », Says Navarro.

“Probably the people who get vaccinated have a lower replication of the virus and are going to spread less, but we cannot know that yet. We insist that security measures be maintained because there is a lack of information that forces us to be prudent, ”confirms Yvelise Barrios, member of the Spanish Immunology Society. “A vaccinated person generates a systemic immune response, but SARS-CoV-2 enters the upper respiratory tract, and the immunity of the mucous membranes in these areas works in a different way, but it has not yet been proven that it is powerful enough with vaccination as to prevent us from getting infected and that we can also transmit. We have this little conceptual doubt that we will be solving in the coming months, “says Barrios.