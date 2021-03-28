Vaccination is the most effective way to combat COVID-19, but getting punctured does not mean that all risks are overcome, not for yourself or for those around you. Scientific studies, which are progressing at the same rate as doses are inoculated, have not yet concluded that vaccinated people do not transmit the disease. In other words, those vaccinated are almost completely protected because the effectiveness of the formulas ranges from 76% of that of AstraZeneca to approximately 90% of those of Pfizer and Moderna, but there is a danger that they can contract the virus and although it does not take effect on them, if they can spread it to other people.
Therefore, the researchers insist on the need for those immunized to maintain safety measures (use of a mask, social distance, hand washing) at least until group immunity is achieved, something that will be achieved when 70% of the population is vaccinated.
Why don’t vaccines ensure the end of transmission? To find the answer, we must first investigate the different antibodies produced by the body and in this case, two are of primary interest: IgA, which are associated with mucous membranes, for example, nasal mucosa; and IgG, which are the most abundant and the ones that best protect against viruses and bacteria, explain at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)
“The vaccines that are currently approved and being administered to the population generate an IgG-type antibody response and basically prevent the development of severe forms of the disease. However, they do not prevent that, if we are exposed to the virus again, we can become infected, since they do not prevent the replication of the virus in the upper respiratory tract. For this, inhaled vaccines that generate immunity in the mucous membranes would be necessary, such as the one being developed by Dr. Luis Enjuanes in Madrid, ”says Carmen de Mendoza, professor in the Health Sciences Area of the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) and researcher of the Medonline Research Group of this university.
Dr. José A. Navarro, member of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV), delves into this explanation. “From what we know so far, vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 induce the production of IgG antibodies that react quickly to foreign bodies and are confined in parts of our body that have no contact with the outside world, such as in muscles or blood. But to prevent the transmission of covid-19, other types of antibodies could play a more relevant role. The immune system that patrols mucosal surfaces that could have direct or indirect contact with the outside – nose, throat, lungs and digestive system – relies on IgA immunoglobulins, and we do not yet know to what extent commercialized vaccines trigger responses of IgA antibodies’.
Respiratory apparatus
Those who have had covid-19 do produce a large amount of specialized IgA antibodies that are located on the same surfaces of the respiratory system involved in the transmission of the virus, so it could be expected that “those who recover from the disease no longer they will spread the virus. ‘ But the same evidence does not exist with those vaccinated. ‘We do not yet know whether those with postvaccine IgG antibodies can similarly stop the replication of the virus in the respiratory system, and even if they did, it would be extremely difficult to predict whether that would mean that a person cannot transmit the disease », Says Navarro.
“Probably the people who get vaccinated have a lower replication of the virus and are going to spread less, but we cannot know that yet. We insist that security measures be maintained because there is a lack of information that forces us to be prudent, ”confirms Yvelise Barrios, member of the Spanish Immunology Society. “A vaccinated person generates a systemic immune response, but SARS-CoV-2 enters the upper respiratory tract, and the immunity of the mucous membranes in these areas works in a different way, but it has not yet been proven that it is powerful enough with vaccination as to prevent us from getting infected and that we can also transmit. We have this little conceptual doubt that we will be solving in the coming months, “says Barrios.
The US allows the immunized to reunite with each other without protection
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have taken a step on the road to return to normalcy. On March 8, they updated their recommendations and ensured that people who have been vaccinated against covid-19 can meet two weeks after the second prick without a mask in homes with other people who have also received the complete immunization schedule. In addition, those vaccinated should not be quarantined when they have been in contact with a case and can meet and hug their grandchildren again because they are protected and in the event that the child were infected, their symptoms would be mild. Of course, those vaccinated should continue to wear a mask in public areas and in large concentrations and have to avoid travel. In the United States, 80 million people (26% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.4 million vaccines are injected each day.
“The CDC measures are timely and we agree with them,” says the vice president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination, Fernando Moraga-Llop, who even so, recalls that the first signs of relaxation can only occur when there are meetings between vaccinated . “Once the immunized leave these encounters with people who are also immunized, the use of a mask and distance must once again be mandatory,” he stresses.
“The CDC only talks about vaccinated people and in the United States this type of relaxation can be allowed, whereas we cannot,” warns Ivelyse Barrios. “We must insist: those who are vaccinated are not fully protected. The effect of vaccination is a group effect, we need to have many people vaccinated to take care of the vulnerable. There is a danger of loosening the rules early and that this will have a dangerous impact on this type of population. You have to keep the message until several months have passed and several million more vaccinated. The key is that we get vaccinated very quickly.
.
#Vaccinated #mask
Leave a Reply