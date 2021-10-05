Between now and the end of the year, fully vaccinated travelers from Mallorca, or any other ‘Green’ list country, won’t need to have a pre-departure test before they travel to England.

The second day PCR test has also been scrapped, but travelers do need to take lateral flow test, which is much cheaper.

For anyone who’s not vaccinated, a pre-departure test is mandatory before traveling to England, a PCR test must be taken on day two after arrival and they must quarantine for 10 days regardless of which country they’ve come from.

‘Red’ Country Arrivals

Anyone returning from a country on the UK’s ‘Red’ list will have to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 11 nights, at a cost of £ 2,285.

If a traveler tests positive when they return to the UK, they must self-isolate and take a free PCR test to confirm the original diagnosis.

Scotland

Pre-arrival PCR tests are not required for travelers arriving in Scotland from ‘Green’ countries, providing they’ve had both jabs.

The countries currently on the UK’s ‘Red’ list are:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

chili

Colombia

The Democratic Republic of Congo

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe