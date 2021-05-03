Germans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have already passed the disease will be exempt from many of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic in the European country, based on a new regulation that will be adopted this week.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and her coalition partners have already approved the draft of the new rules, according to a letter from the president’s office accessed by the German news agency DPA.

Specifically, the new regulations include greater access to shops and other services, as well as a exemption from complying with night curfews and restrictions on private contacts with other people.

21 April 2021, Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel cast her vote inside a ballots box during a session of the German Bundestag. The vote was on the expanded Infection Protection Act to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The changes also mean that almost 8 percent of Germany’s fully vaccinated population, and the three million who have recovered from COVID-19, will be able to, for example, enter shops or hairdressers. without undergoing a diagnostic test for the disease.

Nor will they have to be quarantined if they return to Germany from another country, something that does not apply if the country in question lives with a variant of SARS-CoV-2.

However, Germans with both doses or recovered will have to comply with the obligation to wear a chinstrap in certain public spaces and with social distance.

The new battery of regulations was approved amid an improvement in the epidemiological situation in Germany and within the framework of the acceleration of the vaccination program against COVID-19, after a slow start.

The two houses of the German Parliament are expected pass the legislation by the end of this week. If the deadlines are met, the new rules will take effect this Saturday.

The German Health Ministry registered 9,160 new cases of coronavirus this Monday, which represents a decrease in daily infections compared to the previous days.

Thus, the government pointed out that at the moment 3,425,982 infections have been detected since the pandemic began, of which 302,000 are active.

However, more than 3 million people have recovered, although 83,276 have died, 84 of them in the last day, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The cumulative incidence during the last seven days is 146.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On the other hand, during the day, the RKI revealed that 28.2 percent of the German population You have already received at least one dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines. According to RKI data, 8.0 percent of Germans have received the full guideline.

As of Sunday, the German health authorities had verified the administration of 250,114 vaccines. The highest daily value since the start of the vaccination campaign was reached last Wednesday with more than a million doses administered.

In total, all vaccination centers in Germany have so far administered just over 30.1 million doses, of which almost 23.5 million correspond to the first and around 6.7 million to the second inoculation.

The vaccination rate varies from state to state. Saarland has the highest rate, with 31.4 percent vaccinated with at least the first dose. Brandenburg is slightly behind the other federal states, with 25.5 percent.

In addition, of the approximately 35.7 million doses of vaccines delivered, 84.4 percent have already been inoculated.

The vaccination campaign in Germany started late last year. Initially, the primary target was people over the age of 80, residents of nursing homes and nursing homes, and medical personnel. Along with them, chronically ill patients with a higher risk of suffering serious and fatal processes are also preferably vaccinated.

Priorities with an end date

On the other hand, the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, confirmed this Monday that the priority for vaccination against COVID-19 according to age and job occupation could get up in june.

However, he stated that the end of prioritization does not mean that the entire population can be vaccinated “immediately” in June and that there could be a waiting period to receive the drug depending on the supply of vaccines to the European country.

Source: DPA