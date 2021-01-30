The biggest challenge in overcoming the pandemic is vaccinating. Not so much choosing between a vaccine yes or a vaccine no, but applying it quickly, effectively and massively, which also implies deciding on its free and compulsory nature. But the process is not simple, since at this moment, and in the coming months, the main problem is the lack of capacity of the laboratories to supply everyone.

At the moment, the picture is complicated. While those with easy access to vaccines (rich countries and those that have developed their own drugs, such as China and Russia) are already vaccinating, the poorest, low- and middle-income nations have only just begun to do so and with dropper.

For this reason, the WHO has warned of the moral conflict that this entails and also of the economic losses that the most developed countries will suffer if the rest of the planet continues to be semi-paralyzed by the pandemic.

An alternative to overcome these limitations is to strengthen the Global Access Fund for COVID-19 Vaccines (COVAX), promoted by the WHO and the UN. The Fund was initially supported by the EU and the Gates Foundation, which was later joined by China and, after the arrival of Biden, by the USA, with Russia being the great absentee.

But this has not prevented both Russian Sputnik V and Chinese vaccines from gaining ground in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia, given the doubts and problems in the West.

If this process is consolidated, both the US and the EU will have to pay a higher price for their inaction, starting with the loss of influence. In this globalized and interconnected world in which we live, the spaces that some abandon are immediately occupied by their direct rivals.

In Latin America, given the limitations of its health systems and its structural deficiencies, vaccination will be slow and uneven.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), it will take long months to have sufficient doses and guarantee extended immunity.

The region faces a colossal challenge. Despite the triumphalist account of governments and the media, the scientific research that made it possible to develop the vaccines was, except in some isolated case, extra-regional, beyond the positive fact that one or another vaccine or its vials can be manufactured in Argentina, Brazil or Mexico.

Each country has had to make a living on its own. The failure of regional integration made it impossible to act in coordination to improve negotiating capacity with laboratories and governments, guaranteeing rapid supply, with higher doses and lower prices.

Nor has there been a consensus to authorize the different vaccines simultaneously. All this lack of coordination showed the self-generated restrictions that restrict the action of regional presidents and increased logistical problems, enhanced by distances, geographical features and the tropical and subtropical climate.

Structural weakness, fragmentation, and heterogeneity, along with governments unable to postpone their interests and political biases, have aggravated access to the vaccine. The electoral calendar turned his search and the logistics of the vaccination into a bloody political struggle between the officialdom and the opposition.

To guarantee supply, Latin America had to appeal to COVAX. But, with few exceptions, most of its countries are classified as middle-income and cannot benefit from arbitrated benefits for the poorest.

The geopolitical component and “vaccine diplomacy” are essential, with Russia and China seeking political gains in the medium and long term and trying to increase their influence in Latin America and emerging countries. Trump, focused on his ‘America first’, announced the abandonment of the WHO, rejected international scientific cooperation, hoarded a large number of vaccines and prohibited the export of national production. The landscape began to change, but it will not be an automatic process.

To purchase the vaccine, Latin American governments had to choose based on delivery times and rates, the price, the facilities to distribute and apply them, and also political considerations and affinities.

Sputnik V, which had already been approved by Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Venezuela, will also be applied in Mexico and Brazil. For his part, Xi Jinping has declared his vaccines “world public utility goods.”

It pledged $ 2 billion for Africa and offered Latin America and the Caribbean a loan for another $ 1 billion, although without clarifying its conditions. China takes advantage of vaccines to add influence and increase its commercial and diplomatic profits. As Jacob Mardell of the Merics think tank has pointed out: “Vaccine distribution will follow the map of global inequalities.” The so-called “south-south cooperation” facilitates Chinese goals throughout the developing world. China and Russia are trying to present the vaccine distribution as an act of solidarity and full of good intentions.

However, donations are for a few hundred thousand doses, when the actual needs are in the hundreds of millions. Latin American governments must know that nothing is free and that no one will give them anything. Many will have to go into debt, and not just to pay the credits with which to buy vaccines, like Argentina, where Russia will install a satellite station.

The clearer and more transparent the purchase, the lower the risks and future commitments. Ecuadorians know about the price paid for Chinese loans guaranteed with their oil.

The problem is not looking for alternative solutions to supply difficulties, something totally normal in the midst of this terrible crisis. The point is to negotiate them in a transparent way and without hidden agendas. The health emergency requires drastic remedies, but if you don’t act wisely, future mortgages will be impossible to pay.

Carlos Malamud is a historian and political scientist. Researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute and professor of American History at UNED.

