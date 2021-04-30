Children and adolescents could soon be vaccinated against Corona. But should they get their vaccination preferentially? Karl Lauterbach says no.

Hamm – Many adults in Germany are currently eagerly waiting for their appointment for the corona* Vaccination and hope that the prioritization will be lifted soon. Children and adolescents under the age of 16 have so far been excluded from the vaccination campaign. (Coronavirus news) *

Biontech has now submitted an application for approval of its vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds. But should children and adolescents receive their corona vaccination preferentially? Karl Lauterbach is against it.