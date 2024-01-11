Mundo Paralelo, Vacchi's company has 60.98% and the two shareholders (Roggio and Mandrelli) 19.51% each

Already the author of some “dance” records with various labels, the eccentric DJ-entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi start your own business musical entrepreneur. A few days ago, in fact, in Bologna Vacchi himself appeared before the notary Marco Orlandoni in his capacity as sole director of his Cofiva Holding with Salvatore Roggio and Matteo Mandrelli. The three formed the new Parallel World srl of which Vacchi's company has 60.98% and the two remaining shareholders 19.51% each.

The new company, of which Vacchi has been appointed sole director, has as its activity “artistic and executive production in the recording sector”, “the creation, production, distribution and marketing of phonograph recordings of musical compositions of films and audio-video recordings”, “commercial promotion”, “the exploitation of rights relating to any audio support”, “the acquisition in Italy and abroad of rights licenses relating to recordings, films and multimedia video recordings for the purposes of their subsequent marketing”, ” graphics for the production of covers in relation to recording products” and “the collection of advertising and sponsorships on one's own and other people's products”.

Mandrelli, born in 1992, is a young DJ and house/dance producer who in recent years has released his works on several important record labels, including Atlantic Records, Ultra Music, Spinnin'Records, Armada Music, Time Records and Musical Freedom . Cofiva Holding closed the 2022 budget with a loss of over 19.2 million, entirely repaid by Vacchi by drawing on reserves.

