Genoa – The President of the Region Giovanni Toti announces the news of the Toti list after resignation of Angelo Vaccarezza: “I brought together councillors, assessors and coordinators and we shared the appointment of Alessandro Bozzano as group leader and of Ilaria Cavo as regional coordinator of the movement“.

Regarding Vaccarezza's permanence in the group, Toti opens: “We certainly won't be the ones to carry out purges Soviet, for us it can stay on the list if he agrees with the political decisions but from what I have read in the newspapers he seems interested in other destinations”.

There is also a venomous comment by Toti on the words of the former group leader, published today in Secolo XIX, in Vaccarezza he criticized the governor's entourage: “I find the reference to bad advisors grotesque when he would be by far in first place in that ranking” .