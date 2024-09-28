Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

Croatia is considered one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. However, a new property tax could change that – will vacation soon become more expensive?

Munich – In addition to the fantastic beaches on the Adriatic, Croatia is also a popular holiday destination thanks to its affordable prices. In the coming year, however, a vacation to Croatia could become significantly more expensive – property tax is to blame.

Croatia wants to raise property taxes – prices could rise that much

The planned property tax should be between 60 cents and eight euros per square meter, as several Croatian media reported. Finance Minister Marko Primorac wants to ask short vacationers who rent apartments to pay more. “Unfortunately we have the problem that due to the low taxation of real estate and rental income, many citizens concentrate on short-term rentals,” he told Croatian private broadcaster RTL.

Croatia is a popular holiday destination for many tourists. However, a planned property tax could soon make vacations more expensive. (Symbolic image) © Pixsell/Imago

How much prices could increase for holidaymakers next year does not yet seem to be foreseeable. According to the Finance Minister, what is certain is that the bed allowance for holiday rental companies will be increased. Holiday rental companies in highly developed tourist regions then have to pay between 150 and 300 euros per year for each bed offered. The annual flat rate is currently 199 euros per bed. Toll fees were also increased at the start of the holiday season.

“Croatia remains accessible to everyone” – Tourism Office on property tax

The Croatian National Tourist Board responded to an inquiry IPPEN.MEDIA regarding the planned introduction of property tax. “Despite the introduction of property tax on real estate, which already exists in other European countries, Croatia remains one of the most attractive and affordable travel destinations in Europe,” it says. Accordingly, the real estate tax will only affect holiday homes that already pay a holiday home tax, which will then no longer apply.

Hotels and campsites are therefore not affected. Due to the constant demand for holiday homes, the Croatian National Tourist Board assumes that no price increases are to be expected. “Due to its wide variety of accommodation, Croatia remains accessible to all budget classes,” the head office is confident.

“Croatia is known for its natural beauty, its hospitality and the variety of experiences it has to offer. In 2025, travelers will continue to be able to enjoy this unique mix of culture, nature and relaxation without having to fear that prices will change dramatically,” it says firmly. Only next year will show whether the prices for accommodation in Croatia will actually remain stable. (approx)