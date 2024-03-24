This March 25th begins the holiday season Holy Week in Mexicoor, so the majority of the population will have a few days of rest, including public transportation service personnel.

Therefore, the Collective Transportation System (STC) Metro CDMX, Metrobús, Cablebús and RTP have announced special schedules for Good Thursday and Good Friday 2024on March 28 and 29, respectively.

These measures aim to ensure that users can plan their trips in advance and reach their destinations in a timely manner during the Easter festivities.

CDMX Metro Schedule

During Holy Thursday and Good Friday, the Metro CDMX will operate on a Sunday and holiday schedule. This means that the service will begin two hours later than usual and will end at midnight, that is, from 7:00 in the morning until 12:00 at night.

Besides, Bicycles will be allowed on trains, according to the program “Your bike travels in the Metro.” However, they asked the cyclists not to hinder the closing of the doors and the passage of other users, so they asked to board at the ends of the car.

Operation of the Metrobús, Cablebús and RTP

He Metrobús, Cablebús and RTP will also operate at special schedules during the Holy Week holidays. On Holy Thursday, the Metrobús schedule will be from 4:30 am to 12:00 am, while RTP will be in service from 5:30 am to 11:00 pm.

The Trolleybus and the Light Rail will operate from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm and from 7:00 am to 11:30 pm, respectively. For its part, the Cablebús will operate from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm.

On Good Friday, the Metrobús will operate from 5:00 am to midnight, while RTP will be operational from 5:30 am to 11:00 pm. The Trolleybus and Light Rail schedules will be the same as the previous day.

However, the Cablebús will open its doors later, starting its service at 7:00 am and concluding at 11:30 pm.

It is urged public transport users to plan their trips in advance and take into account the special hours during the Holy Week holidays in CDMX.