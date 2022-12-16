San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- We are in the middle of December and the holiday period for the celebrations end of the year starts in Mexico and, of course, in San Luis Potosí, so, if you are still not aware and for you to start smiling Starting this weekend, we’ll let you know when the children go on vacation. public workers potosinos.

Well, they already started. Today is December 16, 2022, so you could say that starting this Friday afternoonthe bureaucrats will officially agree holidays according to the calendar on the official page of the government of the state of San Luis Potosí.

The dates that would be of azueto, would officially begin on December 19, that is, this Monday, however, for those whose business days are Monday through FridaySomehow, your vacation would start today, December 16 after leaving work.

The calendar indicates that the bureaucrats of the entity located in the center-north of Mexico, They will be on rest from the appointed day until December 30so it would be two weeks of vacation for state workers.

For the workers of the State Electoral Tribunal of San Luis Potosí, on their website, show that they will start their vacation period from December 21 to return on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Those workers of the Superior State Audit from San Luis Potosí, they already enjoy their vacations from this Thursday, December 15 and will return from the 30th of the same monthHowever, when Friday falls, unless they have to work on the weekend, they would appear until January 2, 2023.

In all cases, it corresponds to the second vacation period established by law, since the first developed during the summer season, plus the holidays marked by law as the first of May or the first of December of every six years due to a change in the federal government.

It should be noted that there are elementary positions in some government agencies such as public safety, health and civil protection, which manage another type of calendar and always guarantee the attention of the population.

We recommend that if you are one of those who are going on vacation this season, take the necessary precautions to avoid some type of accident, since it is during these times that incidents increase.