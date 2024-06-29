Online scams, be careful where you book your summer holidays… online scams boom

The phenomenon continues to grow online scams. Although they are digital native generations, surprisingly they are the ones who are most affected by these phenomena, from credit card fraud to phishing, they are Gen Z And Millennial and not the seniors.

This is what emerges from the evidence of Police of State And Airbnb who, on the eve of summer and holiday bookings, have renewed their collaboration to help citizens recognize and avoid malicious people online. The campaign’s testimonial is Marco Camisani Calzolariwhich already collaborates with the State Police on the issue of online scams.

The victim’s identikit

According to the 2023 Report on the activities of the Police post and for the Cyber ​​Securitylast year there was a considerable increase in online scam attempts in Italy, with a growth in these crimes of 6% from 2022 to 2023 and a consequent increase in the money stolen, which went from 114 million euros to 137 million (+20%).

Instead they are 2,500 i phishing sites detected and blocked by Airbnb in the last 12 months alone. Even though they were born and raised in the digital age, the new generations are less careful when it comes to online security. According to Consumerism1 in 5 Italians declares having suffered at least one scam while shopping online, a percentage that rises to 33.1% in the 25-34 age group: this means that 1 in 3 young people has fallen into the “traps” of e-commerce. Italy is no exception compared to Europe, as Airbnb’s surveys highlight:

In the UK, young people between the 18 to 34 years old have been scammed more than any other age group and more than a third (34%) would not know where to turn for help if they were scammed.

have been scammed more than any other age group and more than a third (34%) would not know where to turn for help if they were scammed. In Spain, most of the Baby Boomers (60%), Gen X (55%) e Millennial (56%) uses a different password for each online account, while the percentage drops to half (50%) if we consider Gen Z.

(60%), (55%) e (56%) uses a different password for each online account, while the percentage drops to half (50%) if we consider Gen Z. In the Netherlands, almost a third of 18-24 year olds (31%) and 25-34 year olds (33%) are willing to pay for their holidays with a bank transfer, a less secure payment method, compared to just 14% of 55-64 year olds and 14% of over 65s.

In France, almost a quarter (23%) of users would use a social network to pay for or book holiday accommodation, a context in which scammers may target victims with offers that are too good to be true.

Although the common opinion is that i Baby Boomers are the most at risk of fraud, in reality the Millennials admit that they are willing to risk impulse purchases if this involves saving money; in fact, people in this age group are more likely to reach agreements outside of online platforms reliable bookingthus exposing themselves to a greater risk that something will go wrong. Finally, the relaxed attitude towards social media that we frequent every day can be among the causes that expose the youngest to unpleasant surprises.

Valentina Reino, Head of Institutional Relations Of Airbnb Italysaid: “We are in the middle of the booking season; this initiative aims to help people understand what warning signs to look for and what best practices to adopt. When it comes to booking on Airbnb, we encourage our guests to communicate, book and pay only on the platform, where transactions are secure and can also count on AirCoverour insurance program to protect hosts and guests. In fact, the vast majority of scam attempts occur outside of our site.”

“In recent years, there has been a constant increase in the sector of financial crimes committed online; in 2023 alone, the Postal Police dealt with over 16,000 cases, including those related to the booking of holiday homes, packages and travel tickets. Although most scams are carried out outside of travel booking platforms, we also find significant evidence in this sector, especially during peak periods for holiday planning. These are types of scams that, with adequate and constant awareness-raising efforts among users, can be recognised and avoided, and the Postal Police is fully committed to this. For this reason, we appreciate and renew our collaboration with Airbnb in the prevention of such crimes”, declared Massimo Bruno, First Director of the State Police and Director of the Financial Cybercrime Division of the Postal Police and Cyber ​​Security Service.

How to avoid online scams: advice

1. Check the website address. Whether you use a computer or a smartphone, it is best to check that you are booking through the official platform. The solution is to use the Airbnb app or go directly to the website to make sure you are on the official site.

2. Don’t click on unknown links. Relaxed use of social media can contribute to exposing users to the risk of scams. If you are not sure whether a message or post is from a recognized company, do not share or interact with it or click on any links therein. Airbnb provides guidelines on how to identify an authentic link or email from the platform.

3. Be wary of offers that are too convenient or requests for a deposit. With the cost of living rising, many consumers are looking for great deals; but if a deal or listing seems too good to be true, it could be a scam. It is advisable to take your time to review the listing details and existing reviews, especially if there is a rush for payment.

4. Never pay by bank transfer. This is a payment instrument not permitted by Airbnb. Better to use a credit card, which offers more protection. If you receive a request to pay for a trip via bank transfer, cryptocurrency or gift cards, it is very likely a scam.

5. Book, pay and communicate only on the platform. Some users may be attracted by the proposal to deal privately outside the portal to save money. However, this does not allow you to take advantage of Airbnb guarantees, which does not recognize payments made by guests until 24 hours after check-in, while AirCover for guests provides protection for some possible eventualities.

6. Check the reviews. Reading the opinions of other guests is useful to get a more precise idea before booking, checking the ratings and reviews and carefully reading the description of the advert. Additionally, you can ask the host questions via messaging on the platform before locking in your dates.

7. Communicate with the host. Once the booking has been made, before travelling, it is preferable to contact the host to make arrival arrangements and check any particularly important needs. If there is no response, contact customer service immediately.

8. How to Report a Concern the Right Way. On Airbnb, users can report controversial messages directly from internal messaging, while suspicious cases can be reported via a flag on each listing. If you have made a payment off-site, you should immediately contact customer support, which is available 24/7.