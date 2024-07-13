Regarding the period of Summer VacationDid you know that Mexico is he fourth country in Latin America with less vacations?, this in the context of the entry into force of a reform of vacation which allowed us to double the number of days off to those who have right the Mexican workers.

Despite all this, the Mexicans They consider that they are missing more Holidaysadmit that they are missing days of holidaywho do not have enough leisure.

In it 2022 Thanks to the holiday reform most worthy approved in the Mexican Congress There are 12 days of rest, this is in accordance with the modification of articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law that Doubled from six to twelve days of vacation Starting from the first working year, this reform came into effect from January 2023.

The law defines that the working people who have more than one year of service will enjoy an annual period of paid vacations which in no case may be less than twelve working days.

It also establishes that the period vacation will increase by two working days, up to twenty, for each subsequent year of service.

In this time of vacation In summer it is important to plan for the possibility of a few days off, it is important to rest.

It is important to note that the cost of tourist services is still well above general inflation and that it is therefore essential to take into account the expenses that will be incurred and to avoid personal and household finances being compromised upon returning from vacation.

How can we plan and cope with a summer trip in these times?

The economic possibility of going away for a few days of vacation depends on the confidence levels that consumers have, thus, in recent weeks there has been an increase in the consumer confidence index of Inegi.

The decision of where to go and how much resources we have available is important, it is advisable to know how much money we have available for vacation.

We must plan and organize ourselves, try to manage everything in order, reservations, have a good vehicle, or if other means of transportation are going to be used, bus, plane, train.

Some ideas for planning a good outing and getting away from the routine are not to leave everything until the last day.

Determine how much you can spend, consider the different expenses, as we mentioned, the hotel, apartment rental, food, entertainment, movies, museums, theme parks, etc.

It is also important to consider comparing prices for accommodation and places to visit. Today, with the digital tool of the Internet, we can find out about the different promotions and places we can visit and decide with true and up-to-date information.

So if we are in a moment in which we must decide where to go on vacation, let us consider and plan in an orderly manner and with a clear objective: to do it in a planned, orderly manner and with tools that help us decide on the best option, after all, what it is about is resting for a few days from busy work days.

