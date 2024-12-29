Coinciding with the school holidays, Caixaforum Madrid has prepared a wide range of cultural proposals for all tastes, including a musical show for the little ones in the house, film screenings and workshops created to experiment with science, as well as special visits to the successful exhibitions.

Cinema will be the main protagonist this Christmas at the cultural center, hand in hand with the cycle ‘The little movie buff’s Christmas’ (at 11:30 a.m., 5 euros), which offers original animated films that stimulate the imagination of boys and girls, all of them with a prior session led by the CaixaForum educational team to present the film, providing the basic keys to interpret it and enjoy it, and invite the audience to a family debate after the screening.

During these dates you can also enjoy ‘The Pfeiffers’ (January 2, 3 and 4, at 5:30 p.m., January 5 at 12 p.m., 6 euros), a show for adults and children, in which a group of outlawed musicians, led by their director, live in a dystopia future where music has been banned. With this premise and an original staging, the virtuosos who star in this show will review classic songs such as Capricho 24 by Paganini, Aria No. 3 by Bach, Zapateado by Sarasate or El Verano by Vivaldi, among others.

CaixaForum Madrid’s Christmas programming also makes spaces for experimentation and discovery available to families, designed to learn through artistic creation. Along these lines, the center offers the workshop ‘winter light’ (until January 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., free) a plastic arts activity, created especially for these dates, which re-signifies and values ​​ornament as a light enhancer. It has an exploration corner with light tables and reflective materials; a corner for creating colored methacrylate ornaments that will be hung in the space forming a collective installation and, finally, a corner for making ornaments made of consumable material that participants can take home.









Science lovers will be able to enjoy ‘Explore. The stone plants (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until December 30, free), a workshop led by Fernando Arias (a photographer specialized in botanical photography) in which adults and children will learn about some curious plants that inhabit the south of Africa, which camouflage themselves among the rocks and stones where they live and whose leaves are variable not only in shape and size but also in color; and also ‘Science Challenges’ with which participants will experiment until solving the questions posed from different fields of science such as optics, electricity or acoustics.

The dinosaurs that conquered the cultural center last summer with the exhibition ‘Dinosaurs of Patagonia’ are the protagonists of the paleontology workshop ‘Jurassic Camp’ (January 2 and 3 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 and 6 p.m.; January 4 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 4 euros) where a dinosaur and the environment in which it lived will have to be reconstructed, starting from fossilized parts, remains of its biological activity and remains of other organisms; and the ‘Dinosaur Academy’ activity, which will allow visitors to discover which dinosaur is hidden inside.

In addition, families who take advantage of the Christmas holidays to visit CaixaForum Madrid will also be able to enjoy special visits to the ‘Uncertain Times’ exhibition. Germany between the Wars’, a transversal vision of the period of the Weimar Republic, in which great figures such as the writer Thomas Mann, or the painters Käthe Kollwitz and Jeanne Mammen and the painter Otto Dix lived and stood out.