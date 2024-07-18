Reynosa, Mexico.- International bridges began to register greater vehicular traffic as vacationers began to flee from the interior to tourist spots in Texas.

With unusual lines, this Thursday, personnel at the Anzaldúas crossings and the Reynosa-Hidalgo bridge reported an average wait time of 50 to 60 minutes at noon.

At the Reynosa-Mission intersection, most drivers had license plates from Nuevo León, Texas, and some from Tamaulipas.

On the Reynosa-Hidalgo bridge, most of the vehicles had license plates from Texas, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León.

In Nuevo Laredo, the busiest bridge was the Juárez-Lincoln or Puente Dos, where the average wait in line was one hour, with seven lanes open.

The busiest border crossings, according to a report on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website, were those in the urban area of ​​Matamoros, with wait times of 90 minutes at the Gateway crossing and 80 minutes at the Veterans Bridge.

Security plan implemented

The Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat (SSPT) announced the launch of the Safe Summer 2024 Operational Plan, which coincides with the launch of the Héroes Paisano program.

“As part of the security strategy established in the Safe Summer 2024 Operational Plan, personnel from the State Guard in the municipality of Reynosa are carrying out inter-institutional presence at the Bus Station,” reported the SSPT Spokesperson.

Elements of the National Guard and the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) are also participating in the operation.

The large presence of federal and state agents alarmed the users of the Bus Station, since they also brought sniffer dogs.

Citizens who use the Central Bus Station have reported the presence of individuals who “pick up” passengers arriving in the city, most of them migrants.

“Due to the increase in passenger flow resulting from the holiday period, security and surveillance patrols are being carried out inside the Bus Station, ticket office area, platforms and surrounding streets,” the spokesperson said.

The operation’s commanders suggest that users report any emergency or dangerous situation they detect to the 911 and 089 lines, emphasizing that the reports are anonymous, but they ask them to use the help lines responsibly.