From: John Welte

Two holidaymakers triggered a mountain rescue at an altitude of over 3,500 meters in Switzerland. They were only dressed in sweatpants and sneakers.

Zermatt – The steep rock pyramid of the 4,478 meter high Matterhorn is probably the most famous peak in the world. Every mountaineer wants to stand on the monumental rock peak at least once; thousands of mountaineers storm the mountain near Zermatt in the Valais Alps (Switzerland) every year.

The best time to climb is loud matterhorn.org the weeks between mid-July to mid-September, depending on the prevailing weather and snow conditions. But this year, the severe onset of winter in the second week of September brought an early end to the hiking season in the high Alps.

Despite the onset of winter, tourists climb the Matterhorn – in unsuitable clothing

Nevertheless, at the weekend two Vietnamese mountaineers set off on a tour along the normal route to the summit of the Matterhorn. They were only “insufficiently equipped with light low shoes and thin trainer pants,” the helicopter rescue company Air Zematt later reported. Because the tourists’ assault on the summit ended in a real mountain drama.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday morning, the rescuers from Zermatt received an emergency call: The two mountaineers from Vietnam were in distress and were stuck on the Matterhorn face at over 3,500 meters. “The weather was so bad at that time that rescue by air or by land was not possible,” reports Bruno Kalbermatten, media representative for the Air Zermatt rescue and flight service IPPEN.MEDIA.

The rescuers fought their way through the snow on the ridge to the tourists. © Air Zermatt

At 1 p.m., three specialists from the Zermatt rescue station decided to climb the Matterhorn on foot to the scene of the accident. The rescuers were able to take the mountain railway to Schwarzsee at an altitude of 2,583 meters. From there they had to continue on foot. “They were exposed to snow, wind, ice, fog and cold,” Kalbermatten continued. The rescue specialists discovered the two mountaineers in distress at over 3,500 meters.

They were blocked below the normal route in impassable terrain and were already severely hypothermic. But they still couldn’t be flown out of the Matterhorn face because of the adverse weather conditions. Kalbermatten: “That’s why the rescue specialists had to abseil down to the injured alpinists and then use a rope pull to bring them back to the normal route.”

Helicopter couldn’t take off for hours – mountain hut was a lifesaver

This was followed by an extremely difficult descent to the winter camp at the Hörnlihütte at 3260 meters. “Fresh snow and ice made the rescue operation an enormous challenge for the rescuers.” The rescuers and the mountaineers in distress were able to seek protection in the winter camp at the Hörnlihütte. At the same time, the Air Zermatt helicopter was waiting for a weather window to evacuate the alpinists. At 2 a.m. the helicopter crew took off towards the Matterhorn and was able to bring both the mountaineers in distress and the mountain rescuers to safety in two flights.

Air Zermatt rescued the tourists with a Bell429 helicopter. © CHRISTIAN PFAMMATTER/Air Zermatt

Kalbermatten: “The rescuers operated under great challenges. But without their efforts, the two Vietnamese mountaineers would hardly have survived the extreme conditions and would have frozen to death.” A medical examination by the Air Zermatt doctor showed that the two Vietnamese were uninjured, so they were allowed to return to their quarters exhausted.

Alpine operation on the Matterhorn – rescues cost a lot of money

Kalbermatten does not want to comment on the poor equipment and tour planning of the two mountaineers, he says: “We are rescuers, not judges, and never question why someone got into trouble.” But one thing is clear: “Basically, the costs of a rescue are direct According to Kalbermatten, the rescue helicopter with crew alone costs over 3,000 francs per half hour, which is the equivalent of 3,177 euros. “However, we remain stuck with outstanding invoices in the low six-franc range every year.”

Serious accidents occur again and again on the Matterhorn. In August, three mountaineers fell 1,000 meters to their deaths. On neighboring Monte Rosa, after the onset of winter in early September, eight mountaineers kicked off a snow cornice and fell into the depths, one died. Almost simultaneously, four people froze to death on Mont Blanc. At the beginning of September, a tourist fell to his death there.