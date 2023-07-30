Home page World

The price explosion in Croatia experienced a new high this summer. Due to the increase, many vacationers are getting air on the net.

Munich – A famous football quote is: “Milan or Madrid, the main thing is Italy.” In this particular case, however, it is not about Andreas Möller’s geography or art, but rather about the comparison, even if he lags a bit. Because according to one vacationer, it doesn’t seem to matter anymore whether you go on vacation to Croatia on the Adriatic Sea or to Paris. At least when it comes to prices.

Because for the third year in a row, holidaymakers who spend their holidays on the Adriatic coast are faced with a price explosion. Alone the A bill for cevapcicci or beer is a slap in the face for some tourists. But the rising prices in cafes and restaurants in Croatia, which was struck by an earthquake, are driving the displeasure of many travelers to the extreme.

“Robbery by the sea in Croatia”: Vacationers hit the roof at Adriatic prices

On the Facebook page “Savjetnik za putovanja – Travel Advisor”, a user named Dubravko has now lost his collar, even if his vacation probably did not develop into such a debacle as a vacationer’s trip on what was still the largest cruise ship in the world. and thus only further fueled the discussions on the Internet dealing with the price explosion in Croatia. While many Vacationers no longer come to Croatia because of the price explosion want, he drew a comparison between a Parisian pizzeria and the Adriatic pubs and restaurants in his post.

His result was also relatively clear away from the most expensive “city on the Croatian Adriatic coast”, so that he commented under his post with the picture of the Parisian restaurant menu: “Prices in the center of Paris vs. robbery by the sea in Croatia”. And indeed, a look at the menus of both regions shows little to no difference. While a pizza in Paris costs between 12.70 and 19.90 euros and the prices for pasta dishes are between 15.90 and 18.80 euros, holidaymakers on the Adriatic have to dig deep into their pockets because of the prices in Croatia.

Expensive mace in Croatia: Holidaymakers curb frustration with high prices on the Adriatic coast

On the Adriatic, the price range doesn’t look all that different. Some restaurants charge up to 11 euros for Italian cuisine. The most expensive dishes are around 20 euros. Pasta dishes vary between 11 and 18 euros. But the high prices do not only apply to the “foreign” dishes. The prices for the local specialty cevapcici are also between 11 and 15 euros. With a classic burger, you have to reckon with 16 to 19 euros or even 22 euros. And the punishment is one thing Croatia vacationer received for drinkingnot even included.

At first glance, the prices seem to be an expensive club in Croatia. However, some holidaymakers also curb their frustration with the high expenses for eating out. Because there are still exceptions to be found on the Adriatic coast. But it takes a bit of subtlety to eat cheaply by the sea. But you have to know the right places for that. Luckily there are helpful users on the net who are on hand with advice and action in the form of photos and experiences from cheaper restaurants. So at the end of the Croatia vacation like that Vacation job for two women not a nightmare becomes.

And there is more good news: After the criticism of the high prices in Croatia and the cancellations of many vacationers, the country is reacting … at least in one industry.