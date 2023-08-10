Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Holidays in Mallorca are popular – but expensive. A tourist gives an insight into how much the prices are rising every year. A travel agency association gives tips.

Palma – Many Germans regularly go on vacation to Mallorca. Whether culture, good food, spectacular nature or partying – the Spanish holiday island in the Mediterranean attracts tourists for numerous reasons. But a stay in the Balearic Islands is getting more and more expensive every year. In fact, it is so expensive that some want to think twice about their future vacation.

A young tourist, the car saleswoman Laura N., tells the news portal Focus Onlinethat she travels to Mallorca with her friends every year. “The prices for drinks are one to two euros more expensive every year, excursions are more expensive. So the costs have gone up quite a bit,” she criticizes. Overall, she feels the price increase, especially for hotels, flights and when buying alcohol in clubs.

Price hammer on Mallorca: vacationer tells of annually increasing costs

Two years ago, she and her friends would have paid around 400 euros each for a flight and a week’s accommodation in Mallorca. This year it is almost 600 euros for five nights. “And a few years ago we paid between seventeen and eighteen euros for a liter of alcohol. They now cost 22 euros.” The group of friends charged for Focus Online, what costs they will in total spend on their vacation this year. The result is around 1,000 euros per person. “If the hotel and flight cost even more next year, I would think twice about it,” concludes Laura N.

The Bay of Palma in July 2023: The beach is full of tourists, but who can still afford the vacation in the future? © Chris Emil Janssen/IMAGO

The fact that prices are skyrocketing in Mallorca is not only a personal assessment of the group, but is also confirmed by tour operators. The Spanish travel agency association only published this at the end of June ACAVE a press release about rising prices. This development goes hand in hand with the increasing bookings on the holiday island. “ACAVE agencies expect a record summer with an average increase in bookings of 15% compared to 2022,” it says.

Cost explosion on Mallorca: These areas attract the most in terms of price

The high demand led to an increase in travel expenses. In the areas of flight and accommodation, prices would rise the most. Restaurant prices and groceries are the third most affected. The information from ACAVE thus coincides with the experience of Laura N. So that you don’t have to dig deeper into your pockets, you should also know the most common price traps and rip-off scams in the respective holiday country.

In order to book the holiday as cheaply as possible, the travel agencies advise early reservations and, if possible, flexible travel dates. Many tourists would already use these tricks. “50% of agencies have most of their bookings more than 2 months before the travel date of the trip,” ACAVE continues. (nz)