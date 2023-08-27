Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

A desert tour in China comes up with a bizarre scene. What seems funny at first is life-threatening. The tour guide reacted correctly.

Kassel/Turpan – Severe storms are currently occurring in Germany, some with fatal consequences. And Austria is also struggling with extreme weather conditions that are causing considerable devastation. But even a supposedly calm weather situation has its dangers, as a tour of some holidaymakers in China now proved.

China: Holidaymakers film a strange moment – ​​the tour guide recognizes danger and saves their lives

Several people decided to go on a desert trip near the Chinese city of Turpan. Led by a tour guide, the group wanted to explore the desert landscape of northwest China. And apparently also surfing down the mountains of sand, as the corresponding plastic boards in a video of the trip suggest.

The clip then captured the moment, which at first seemed a bit bizarre. One sees several women and children on the cliff of a dune, whose long hair suddenly stands on end. At first glance, the desert-walkers seem rather amused to see their new “hairstyles”. But what they don’t seem to know is that the situation is life-threatening. Because in the desert, a dangerous change in the weather is announced by the hair sticking out.

Chinese holidaymakers suddenly had their hair stand on end in the desert. A dangerous harbinger, as it turned out. © Screenshot/CameraOne

Chinese vacationers suddenly have their hair standing on end in the desert – a dangerous harbinger

The electrical tension in the air, which caused the hair of the vacationers to stand up, is the harbinger of an approaching lightning strike. So the “hair-raising” moment is not funny, but should be evaluated with great caution. The tour guide of the desert group apparently recognized the impending danger immediately. He promptly took the vacationers away from the spot, like CameraOne reported. And so probably saved their lives without further ado.

Breathtaking and exotic: the ten most beautiful long-haul travel destinations in the world View photo gallery

So it took quite a while for the strange hairstyles to settle down again. It was only three kilometers after the location where the hair stood on end that it returned to its normal shape, it said.

Meanwhile, a tour guide in Bali recently shone with completely different expertise: he showed tourists how to ideally pose for perfect holiday photos. (kh)