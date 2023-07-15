Home page World

Police officers lead the suspects to the appointment with the magistrate in Mallorca. © Clara Margais/dpa

A judge in Mallorca has ordered five vacationers from Germany to be held in custody. It’s about the rape of a young woman. A sixth vacationer is released.

Palma – Five young vacationers from Germany have to be remanded in custody in Mallorca on suspicion of gang rape. A court refused bail on Saturday, a justice spokeswoman said late in the evening. A sixth vacationer from Germany was released. The Spanish newspaper “Última Hora” initially reported that the magistrate had postponed the decision in order to study documents on the case more closely.

Pre-trial detention in Spain can last weeks or months. If convicted of rape, penalties of up to 12 years can be imposed.

The six men were handcuffed to the court in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday morning. They pulled their shirts over their heads to avoid being recognized.

According to the police, a young woman in the German party stronghold at Ballermann met a man from Germany about the same age on Thursday night. She agreed to go to his hotel room with him. However, she was turned away at reception because she was not a guest there.

The two then went to a nearby hotel, where five of the man’s friends from Germany had also stayed. When they later came to her room, four of them forced her to perform sexual acts. One of the suspects filmed the crime with his cell phone.

The woman then fled to the bathroom, the police reported. One of the young Germans admitted to the woman that they had gone too far, calmed her down a bit and persuaded her to accompany her to the hotel where friends of hers were staying. From there, the woman alerted the police, who arrested five men in their hotel early Thursday morning and a sixth on Friday. The young German was taken to a hospital for an examination. dpa