Two vacationers from Germany died after a swimming accident on Mallorca. The tragedy occurred in a popular vacation spot.

Two Sisters from Germany drowned in the sea on the east coast of Mallorca, as RUHR24 * found out.

While one woman died right on the beach, the other was later pronounced brain dead in a hospital.