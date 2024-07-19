Home page World

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

A relaxing day at the beach looks different. There was an excess of violence near Naples. An apparent banality escalated into a mass brawl.

Naples – Brawl on the beach in Italy: On Monday morning (15 July) the fur and hair flew at the Lido di Varcaturo beach near Naples. Several – mostly female – bathers and entire families were involved in a mass brawl. Only in the recent past did A tourist brawl off Sardinia.

A video on the Internet shows the fight on the southern Italian holiday beach. In addition, the regional council member for the Green-Left Alliance and journalist Francesco Borrelli from Naples reported on the orgy of violence on social networks.

Argument on the Italian holiday beach: Women want to sneak a place in the sun – and strike

As Borrelli says on his Instagram-Account writes, two women came to the beach in the morning and asked lifeguards to put sun loungers and an umbrella right on the shore in the first row for them. Ahead of those bathers who had come early in the morning to get the best spot. The lifeguards refused to do this.

An excerpt from the fight scene shows two women grabbing each other’s hair. © Screenshot/X/Francesco Borrelli

The two women apparently did not let this happen and attacked the bathers, mostly women, on the shore and beat them. According to the police, they were also unable to avoid the intervention of the lifeguards and the owner of the lido. South Tyrol News not tame. On the contrary. They too became the focus of the excess of violence. Just like outside bathers who showed civil courage.

The video shows conditions that resemble a wrestling match and women pulling each other’s hair. “It took more than half an hour for calm to return,” Borrelli quoted an apparent witness to the excess of violence as saying on Instagram.

Left-green politician demands consequences: “We must not be allowed to run around freely and sow terror”

Borrelli writes on his X-Account: “Those who do not know how to deal with people must be re-educated.” On Instagram, he specifies: “Those who endanger the safety of all must not be allowed to walk around freely and sow terror in our cities. Decent citizens are tired of enduring the abuse of these people who can only express themselves through violence and crime.” He demands that the two women be charged in court and convicted without mitigating circumstances.

According to data from South Tyrol News So far, no reports have been filed and the police have not been notified. Apart from bruises and torn hair, there were no injuries in the mass brawl in the holiday paradise.

A recent Tik-Tok video showed a woman making more space for herself on the beach. (pls)