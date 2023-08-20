Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

It should be a relaxed holiday in Turkey, without any children. However, a couple from Vienna ended up in a family resort and complained.

Vienna – A so-called “adults-only hotel” promises exactly one thing: no children, only adults. Families can’t do much with it. Childless couples, singles or just people who long for peace, more likely. This was also the case for a couple from Vienna who booked a trip to Turkey, a popular holiday destination, on a vacancy exchange. The only requirement was staying in an adults-only hotel. Arriving at the holiday destination, the couple had to realize that there were not only adults in the hotel.

Turkey vacation: Couple wants adults-only hotel and ends up with “crying babies”

“We were very clear that we wanted to go to an adults-only hotel where there were no children,” said the 22-year-old vacationer today.at. She loves children, “but as long as I don’t have any myself, I just want to relax on vacation.” The couple booked a seven-day, all-inclusive vacation in Turkey from a travel agency for 1,929 euros. But unfortunately there was a catch for the woman and her 23-year-old friend: “Since we’ve been here, we’ve been woken up by crying babies – the little ones are screaming everywhere and everywhere.”

The couple complained and even considered calling the holiday off early. The travel agency claimed that the desire for a child-free holiday, i.e. an adults-only hotel, had never been expressed in the branch. It’s a “misunderstanding”. The couple had wished for the “White City Beach” hotel during the consultation.

Turkey vacation: travel agency justifies itself – woman should have seen mistakes

“The consultation took place via tablet. The customer was thus able to see the hotel photos of the ‘White City Resort’ on offer and read the hotel description,” said the remaining space exchange today.at. In the description of the hotel, the woman could have seen that facilities specifically for children were listed. “The hotel name and the hotel photos, on which children’s slides and children are shown, differ significantly from the ‘White City Beach – adult hotel from 16 years'”, explained the remaining space exchange in its statement.

The travel agency thinks that they should have noticed the mistake. Because the hotel she wants is called “White City Beach”, the proposed hotel of the travel agency “White City Resort”. Nevertheless, the couple was offered a voucher for 100 euros. But the two are not quite so happy, because after all, no children were the only condition, quoted today.at the couple. Despite the full board, the couple would have spent a lot of time outside the hotel complex to at least get some rest.

If you are planning a holiday in Turkey, you should find out about the legal regulations and prohibitions beforehand.