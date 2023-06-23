Home page World

The space around the best sun loungers by the pool is much sought after by tourists. Now there is apparently a new scam in the “towel war” in Mallorca.

Mallorca – The scramble for a place by the pool has reached a new level in Mallorca: British travelers are said to have left their towels in front of the locked hotel door on the popular holiday island.

Like the British newspaper DailyMirror reports that hotel guests now put their towels in front of the hotel door early in the morning – this was actually locked overnight in order to be able to curb the early-morning towel madness a little. But now holidaymakers place their folded towels in a queue in front of the exits to the pool. The holidaymakers are apparently certain that the loungers should only be reserved in this order the next morning. Just recently, a Mallorcan influencer asked her followers to post fewer vacation photos to protect nature.

Rush on sun loungers on holiday island – new towel tactics in Mallorca

The tourists in a case that has now become known are British. As an eyewitness from a hotel in Camp de Mar reports, “these were not young people, but almost exclusively middle-aged vacationers,” says the man, according to the DailyMirror. The man continues: “Once we had to have breakfast at 6.30 a.m. because we wanted to go on a long hike. Even at this time, the towels were neatly lined up. Some vacationers sat in the lobby waiting for the pool area doors to open at 8am. That’s madness.” Italy is now taking action against this madness with a fine of up to 3,000 euros.

In the past few years, there have been repeated “towel wars” on Mallorca for the best sun loungers. The media often reported that it was a dispute between Germans and Britons. Due to the absurd scenes, many hotels decided to lock their pool area and only open it again at breakfast time. Previously, many vacationers got up around 5 a.m., reserved the coveted loungers by the pool with towels and then went back to bed. The Ministry of Health and Consumer Protection is now taking action against the escalating drinking tourism in Mallorca.